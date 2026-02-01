Tamzin Outhwaite's rarely-seen children with famous ex-husband

Tamzin Outhwaite is known for her roles in EastEnders, Murder Before Evensong and New Tricks, but away from the screen, her two children just know her as mum.

The actress shares her two children, Flo, 17, and Marnie, 12, with her ex-husband, Tom Ellis. Her son, Flo, was born in 2008, while Marnie was born in 2012.

When she welcomed Marnie, Tamzin was aged 41, and during an interview with The Huffington Post in 2014, she was asked about becoming a mum at an 'older' age. In response, the actress said: "I suppose 40 is considered 'old' to be a mum again, but I certainly don't feel like an older mum.

"You're as young as you feel and I feel great. I know parents who had babies much older than 40. It hasn't been a problem for us at all."

Tamzin's transgender child

Tamzin often keeps her children out of the spotlight, but last year, she revealed that her eldest son, Flo, is transgender, and she spoke about the difficulties she had in initially accepting the news.

Appearing on the Parenting Hell podcast, Tamzin shared: "I've got two kids, and I did have two daughters and now I have a son and a daughter, and that's quite easy for me to say now, but it wasn't maybe six or seven years ago. To see him thriving is just nothing but relief and joy for me, really, because there were some dark times."

© Instagram Tamzin is close with her son, Flo

She continued: "The way I reacted at the very beginning, I would love to change because I think until you're going through it yourself with your child, it's very difficult to judge other people or to judge a situation because you don't expect that to happen to you or your child.

"What I did initially, I was like, 'Don't be ridiculous.' I didn't say it out loud, but my mind went to, 'That's ludicrous,' and I had to work back from that, talking it through."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Tamzin has grown closer with her children as they've gotten older

Tamzin also spoke of the bond that she has with her two children, revealing that she's become closer with them in recent years. "I would say that we have become a lot closer over the last few years, and I think that that happens naturally before they fly the nest," she revealed.

Flo and Marnie's bond

Tamzin's two children share an incredibly close bond, with Tamzin revealing that it was Marnie who was one of Flo's biggest supports when he started transitioning.

© Instagram The star's son and daughter have a close relationship

Tamzin said on the podcast: "Marnie has been the most insightful about all of it because it's constantly, from pretty much day one, when Marnie was six years old, has said, 'This is my brother Flo.' Flo has many nicknames at school, all sorts of different things, all of the kids are so accepting of everything, but I think they're much more understanding."

The pair have been close since their youth, with Tamzin revealing in her interview with The Huffington Post, that Flo would read to Marnie. She said it was "incredible" watching Flo "finding the right sounds and recognising words".