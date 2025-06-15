I'm 54 and I won't date men my own age – here's why

At 54, former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite recently ended her six-and-a-half-year relationship with her much younger boyfriend.

Tamzin's ex, Tom, was 20 years younger than her, and they split on amicable terms, with Tom remaining in Tamzin and her teen daughters' lives.

Now single, Tamzin spoke openly about her dating life on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sharing that at this point in her life, she'd rather be single than in a happy relationship. "It took me a long time in life to start having a love affair with myself instead of another man," she says. "Friendship is more important than romance right now, I don't know that I've got the time for relationships."

© Instagram Tamzin revealed she and Tom split earlier this summer

Reflecting on the pressure to be in a relationship, Tamzin notes: "The constant search to find someone to complete you is dangerous… I won't do it again. There is so much discovery of yourself you can do."

Tamzin Outhwaite joined Ateh Jewel on the first episode of Second Act

One thing that's for sure – Tamzin will not be dating a man her own age. "I haven't really dated someone my age or older than me," she begins. "I feel like I'm 30, and I'll look at someone who is 40 and think, 'that's about right!' before realising they're much younger than me."

On men in their fifties, the actress joked: "There are men in their 50s who really look after themselves, but I just haven't met them yet."

Listen to the full chat here…