Stacey Solomon's 3 'dramatic' pregnancy symptoms with Joe Swash's babies

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon is the doting mother to her five children, whom she affectionately calls her 'pickles': Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and Belle.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, right from her audition on The X Factor to her newest show Stacey & Joe, the 36-year-old has been incredibly candid about her motherhood journey, both when she was a single mother and after she married her husband, Joe Swash.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon is a mum of five and is married to Joe Swash

Among some of the difficulties she has shared, Stacey has also revealed that she saw some incredibly bizarre symptoms across her pregnancies. Scroll through to learn about them…

Her teeth turned 'black and yellow'

On an episode of Loose Women in November 2020, she explained that she hated her teeth before veneers, and when asked by fellow panellist Janet Street-Porter what was under them, she replied: "Nothing!"

Stacey went on to explain: "When I got pregnant with Leighton, the front ones went all black and yellow-y weird colour and I lost a lot of the back ones so I got plates over the top.

"Then they felt really bulbous-y and I was so sensitive to the point where I couldn't even breathe in without thinking, 'Ugh! It really hurts!,'" the mother-of-five continued.

According to the NHS website, pregnant women face multiple hormonal changes that can "make your gums more vulnerable to plaque, leading to inflammation or bleeding", and that oral health can typically see a decline due to a change in your oral hygiene routine. The NHS offers free dental care during pregnancy and for the first year after your baby is born, so be sure to book your check up.

A hairy baby bump

Taking to Instagram in 2019, the Loose Women panellist shared a picture of her pregnancy bump to Instagram, showing how she had begun to grow some dark hair.

In the caption, she penned: "I think I'm pregnant with a Furby, I need to know… Did anyone else's belly just suddenly become covered in fur?"

In the comments, many of Stacey's fans took the chance to reassure her that growing hair on your stomach area while pregnant isn't an abnormal occurrence by any means.

According to the NHS website, this condition is called hirsutism, and is typically linked to changes in androgen levels – though it's most commonly caused by PCOS, it is frequently seen in many pregnant women.

She didn't know for three months

Stacey also explained that, during her last pregnancy, she didn't realise that she was pregnant until three months in, and only revealed to her fans after eight months.

The Stacey & Joe star explained that she had been having irregular periods because she was still breastfeeding Rose at the time, and had skipped a few periods at the beginning of the pregnancy, but didn't think anything of it.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon is a doting mother to her five children

During a question and answer session hosted on her Instagram page, the 36-year-old explained how she had come to realise she was pregnant so far in.

"We really wanted [to keep] it to ourselves for that beginning bit, but we missed the beginning bit if that makes sense," she explained. "We didn't have to keep it a secret for eight months because we didn't know for eight months."

On the chaos of their family life at the time, Stacey added: "My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding then getting married and then just crazy busy life and it honestly didn't even register."

According to the NHS website, the lactational amenorrhea method, which involves breastfeeding your baby for up to six months to delay ovulation, is frequently used as a natural family planning method, but it is by no means a foolproof contraceptive, perhaps explaining Stacey's surprise at finding out she was pregnant!