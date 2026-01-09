Stacey Solomon's ultra girly playroom at £1.2m home is so posh it could be a shop

Stacey Solomon may first have shot to fame on the ITV reality competition series, The X Factor, but the empire she has built for herself since goes far beyond her fantastic voice. In fact, she's best known at the moment for being the queen of home decor and renovations, as she has been working on her £1.2 million Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

The 36-year-old shares the wonderful house with her husband, Joe Swash, and their five children: Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle. Over the past couple of years, Stacey has often taken to social media to show off the work she's been doing on the home to make it even more impressively cosy than it was at the start.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's playroom for her two daughters is so gorgeous

Sharing a new picture on her Instagram stories, the I'm A Celebrity winner gave her fans a glimpse inside the playroom she had designed for her two daughters, and it looks absolutely beautiful. Alongside the picture, she wrote a short and simple caption wishing her followers a "Happy Friday" and "lovely day".

In the photograph, fans could see the small white table for the girls, with a large flower pot filled with a multicoloured bouquet, right in the centre. The room also featured a fireplace, more flower pots and a small cove, in which Rose was standing for the picture. Rose and Belle were wearing the most adorable matching Miffy longsleeve t-shirts, and looked so happy with their specially-designed playroom!

Stacey Solomon's makeovers

As a writer on HELLO!'s lifestyle desk, I always keep a close eye on celebrity homes, and Stacey Solomon is one of the few who is consistently working on transforming a new part of the house. In an exclusive interview with us, she revealed that she's never going to stop working on the house.

"I feel like Pickle Cottage is a constant renovation because it's an old house," she told us. "So, there's always something happening where you have to change something and do something and, you know, it's one of those kind of properties."



Indeed, she has been working on lots of seasonal overhauls in the past few months: the white walls and pink lighting in the playroom aren't the first time that the queen of renovation has gone for these softer colours and styles in a recent home transformation. Around Halloween, she covered the house with an array of pink Halloween skeletons and pumpkins, sharing a video to Instagram that showed off her wonderful handiwork.

Stacey also shared footage of her kitchen, which was covered with baby pink plush ghosts, plastic skeletons, a variety of pumpkins that were in all shapes and sizes, and much more. In the video, she was introducing the additions to Joe, giving him a tour of everything from the blankets with bats to pink skeletons hanging from ceiling lights.