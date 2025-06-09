George Clooney reveals A-Lister twins with Amal Clooney hope to meet — and one they don't care for

George Clooney's children still don't quite understand just how many stars their parents have access to, but they appear to be developing their bucket-list meet and greets.

Though the Tony-nominee and his wife Amal Clooney have always kept twins Ella and Alexander, eight, largely out of the spotlight, the former gave insight into what their interests are these days while at the Tony Awards red carpet.

The Good Night, and Good Luck star and the human rights lawyer have been married since 2014, and are primarily based between England, Italy and France.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Amal and George at the Tonys

George, speaking with E! News on the red carpet, revealed that none other than Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are on the top of Ella and Alexander's lists of who they would love to see in person.

However, he then joked: "The funniest part is that they have no idea of references. Robert De Niro will be at the house and they're like 'Who's that?' They don't care."

He also added that the twins are familiar, naturally, with Wicked, and that "they're looking forward to the second part" when it's out in theaters in November.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic George made his Broadway debut with Good Night, and Good Luck

George was nominated on the night for his role as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck — he initially starred as Fred Friendly in his 2005 film — and though it ultimately went to Cole Escola for Oh, Mary! he couldn't help but gush about what a special time in his life working on his Broadway debut has been.

© Getty Images The family lived in New York City for the first half of the year

He especially gushed about his wife's support, and her own impressive accolades, telling the outlet: "I have this incredible partner who I couldn't be more proud of." Amal was recently one of the legal experts who recommended that the ICC chief prosecutor seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in his ongoing war in Palestine.

"She's the bravest human being I've ever met in my life. I am deeply proud of her and the fact that she's in any way proud of me, if just, I can't believe how lucky I am," George endearingly added.

Also recently speaking on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, George gave insight into his family life as they spent a few months living in New York City, sharing of the kids: "They have a school that they like, and are having fun at," and adding that he and Amal "are having a really great time in life."

© Getty Images The couple has been married since 2014

Noting that the kids are "seven, about to be eight," and what a great age it is, he said: "They are really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."

George also recently spoke to the New York Times about both his Broadway debut — Good Night, and Good Luck came to an end yesterday — and shared a glimpse of his kids' likes and personalities. He said Alexander's favorite superhero is Batman — though George has long shown disdain for his own stint as the famed character — and: "We're riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing. My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' and Harry Nilsson's 'Without You.' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky."