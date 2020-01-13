There's always huge excitement when royal mums share new photographs of their children – and it's even better when the pictures are taken by themselves. There's nothing cuter than personal photos of little Princes and Princesses snapped by their own family, and some royal mothers are pretty talented at the art too. From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Charlene of Monaco, see family pictures from their royal highnesses below..
Duchess of Cambridge
We have to start with Duchess Kate, who is known for her passion for photography and often shares family photos of her brood with the public. She started the tradition 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte, instead of hiring a photographer. The picture of a new-born Charlotte being held by her big brother Prince George at the family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, was too cute for words.