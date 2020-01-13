﻿
When royal mums turn photographers! See sweet snaps of their Princes & Princesses

The heart-warming regal pictures

There's always huge excitement when royal mums share new photographs of their children – and it's even better when the pictures are taken by themselves. There's nothing cuter than personal photos of little Princes and Princesses snapped by their own family, and some royal mothers are pretty talented at the art too. From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Charlene of Monaco, see family pictures from their royal highnesses below..

 

Duchess of Cambridge

 

We have to start with Duchess Kate, who is known for her passion for photography and often shares family photos of her brood with the public. She started the tradition 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte, instead of hiring a photographer. The picture of a new-born Charlotte being held by her big brother Prince George at the family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, was too cute for words.

The world adored this photo taken by Kate to mark Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Looking like a young Queen Elizabeth, the Princess melted hearts in her smart yellow cardigan in this snap.

Duchess of Sussex

 

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has clearly got some photographer skills of her own. The Duchess shared this family picture of her husband and their son Archie on New Year's Eve 2019. The photo was taken during their six-week break from royal duties, showing a beaming Duke holding his son in his arms, who was wrapped up in a Boden coat, matching booties and a bobble hat.

 

Crown Princess Mary

 

Danish royal Mary recently released new photos of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine to mark the twins' ninth birthday. The images were taken by the Crown Princess over the last few months. Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine look so sweet hugging one another dressed in khaki jackets as they smile at their mum behind the camera.

We also loved this picture of keen horse-rider Princess Josephine, captured with her pony, kitted out in a padded jacket with her blonde hair tucked into her riding helmet.

Crown Princess Victoria

 

Princess Victoria captured this tender moment between her daughter Princess Estelle and niece Princess Leonore in April 2014. Just look at Estelle planting a kiss on her cousin's head!

Princess Mette-Marit

 

Aw, adorable! Norway's Princess Mette-Marit shared this gorgeous snap back in January 2019, showing her daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra enjoying time with her dogs. She wrote: "Imagine that this little girl is 15 years old today. Here with her very best friends."

 

Princess Madeleine

 

The Swedish royal often posts her own family photos on her Instagram page and we loved this picture of her three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne celebrating Easter. "Happy Easter from our bunnies!" wrote Madeleine.

Princess Charlene

 

The Monaco Princess posted this happy snap back in September 2019 showing a very cheerful Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques on their return to school after the summer holidays.

