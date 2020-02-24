Archie Harrison's firsts: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's biggest milestones

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor certainly brought cheer to royal fans the world over in May 2019, when the little boy was born to regal parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Unlike his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie had a more private start to life, forgoing the public appearance on the hospital steps, instead spending his first few days at home with mum and dad. Since then sweet Archie has had hit some major milestones with the world watching – from his first royal tour to his first polo match. Harry and Meghan have also revealed some of his private milestone moments too.
Relive Archie's first nine months here…
First time meeting the Queen
Not many children get to meet Her Majesty at two days old but Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild. The Queen and Prince Philip were the first royals to meet Archie, with the momentous occasion shared on the Sussexes' Instagram account showing the monarch cooing over the famous family's new addition. Meghan looked so proud holding her baby, while her mother Doria Ragland was also pictured in the background.