Archie Harrison's firsts: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's biggest milestones

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is a right royal cutie

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor certainly brought cheer to royal fans the world over in May 2019, when the little boy was born to regal parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Unlike his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie had a more private start to life, forgoing the public appearance on the hospital steps, instead spending his first few days at home with mum and dad. Since then sweet Archie has had hit some major milestones with the world watching – from his first royal tour to his first polo match. Harry and Meghan have also revealed some of his private milestone moments too.

 

Relive Archie's first nine months here…

 

First time meeting the Queen

 

Not many children get to meet Her Majesty at two days old but Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild. The Queen and Prince Philip were the first royals to meet Archie, with the momentous occasion shared on the Sussexes' Instagram account showing the monarch cooing over the famous family's new addition. Meghan looked so proud holding her baby, while her mother Doria Ragland was also pictured in the background.

First royal photocall

 

This was the first time we all got a glimpse at the lovely Archie and what a cutie! Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, the royal couple looked every inch the doting parents with their son at the centre of attention. Their appearance came just two days after the birth. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," shared Meghan as her husband held their two-day-old child. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

Archie's christening

 

The royal tot was christened during a private ceremony in July, two months after his arrival. The intimate ceremony was held in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, attended by fewer than 25 guests and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Archie looked absolutely adorable in his pristine Christening gown, surrounded by his family.

 

First time at a polo match

 

The royals love playing polo so it was no surprise to see little Archie join mum to watch his dad take part in a polo match at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. Meghan was pictured planting a kiss on her baby's head as she carried him from the car and was joined by Duchess Kate and her children who were there to watch Prince William, also taking part in the game.

First royal tour

 

We saw lots of cute Archie on the family's royal tour of Africa in September. The then four-month-old joined his parents as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Archie looking happy and content in his mother's arms.

Earlier in the day, Meghan had opened up about life as a parent when she and Harry met a Muslim Cape Town family. Waseefa Majiet, a friend of the hosts, said of Meghan: "She was speaking about motherhood and the transition and said that Archie was a good traveller. She said the transition was quite smooth because he’s an easy baby and he was an easy traveller, Harry said he slept on his chest almost 11 hours (during the flight)."

Archie starts crawling

 

In November, Harry and Meghan revealed that Archie had reached a new milestone, as they surprised military families in Windsor during a visit to the Broom Farm Community Centre. During their visit, the royals chatted to families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas, with Meghan saying that Archie, then six months old, was starting to crawl! Fellow mum Amy Thompson said: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

First sports outfit

 

Aw, Archie got into the spirit of the Rugby World Cup in November 2019, when he donned an England Babygro. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Bryony Gordon wrote: "Meghan tells me that while her husband has flown to Japan in his role as a patron for the RFU, she and Archie will be watching the Rugby World Cup final tomorrow morning, Archie in an England babygro "Go England! she beams."

 

PHOTO:  3 piece gift set, £20, England Rugby Store

Archie finds his voice and smile

 

Five-month-old Archie sounded like such a sweetie! Speaking on ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his baby boy was "making more noise than he ever has before" during the family's royal tour of southern Africa. Noting that Archie "clearly loves Africa as well", Harry added: "He was looking out the window. He has found his voice now and he was bouncing up and down. He was making more noise than he has ever made before and he is smiling the whole time."

First teeth come through

 

During a visit to a community centre in Windsor in November, Meghan revealed that her son had started teething. A clip shared on the SussexRoyal Instagram account showed highlights the couple talking to a small group of children. The Duchess was heard chatting to one young girl, saying: "Look at all your teeth! Archie just got two teeth, some tiny ones right there," she added, gesturing to her bottom gum.

Archie's first Christmas

 

A baby's first Christmas is a really special time for a family, which was clear to see on the Sussexes' family Christmas card. The then seven-month-old royal smiled for the camera wearing a knitted sweater by Boden as he made a beeline for the camera. The photo was captured by Meghan's friend Janina Gavankar, and captures an intimate family moment, likely taken during their time off in Canada.

 

Photo: Janina Gavankar

 

First time taking in a stunning view

 

During the Sussexes' six-week winter break, little Archie had a major first when it comes to natural scenery. Following their holiday, Meghan told diplomats at the Canadian High Commission in London: "My goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there and with our son too. And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."

 

First glimpse at snow

 

He's only nine months old and Archie has already set eyes on snow. Prince Harry revealed the exciting milestone at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in January. Acknowledging the support he has received over the years, Harry revealed: "It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!"

We can't wait to hear about Archie's next big steps… talking of which, he'll be walking soon!

