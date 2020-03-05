﻿
World Book Day 2020: Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and more celebrity kids' outfits

These stars' children look adorable as famous book characters

World Book Day 2020: Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and more celebrity kids' outfits
World Book Day 2020: Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and more celebrity kids' outfits

rochelle humes
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

It's World Book Day, where children across the UK dress up as their favourite book characters for the school day. If you've sent off your kids in their costumes this morning, we hope you're recovering on the sofa with a nice cup of tea right now! But us normal folk aren't the only ones to join in with the WBD theme – celebrity parents also love to create fabulous costumes for their children and many of them share photos of their kids on social media.

 

TV presenter Rochelle Humes was one of the first stars to share a snap of her children's outfits on Thursday morning (above). The This Morning presenter dressed her kids Alaia-Mai and Valentina up as Matilda and Bing Bunny. So sweet!

 

Take a look at these celeb kids' World Book Day looks below…

amanda holden
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie looks adorable as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. The TV star posted a fun video of Hollie clicking her red heels together for her Instagram fans to see.

stacey solomon
Photo: © Splash
3/7

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon posted this cute picture of her son Leighton dressed up as none other than Harry Potter. "Happy World Book Day everyone," she wrote.

coleen rooney
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Coleen Rooney's son Kit was super cute dressed as the Cat in the Hat. The wife of Wayne Rooney added three emojis as her caption: a cat, hat and books.

 

alan halsall
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall's daughter looked quite the star as Princess Jasmine. Alan said: "My little princess rubbed the lamp, made a wish and flew off to school as Princess Jasmine.

 

catherine tyldesley
6/7

Just look at Catherine Tyldesley's son's hair! The actress went all out and dyed her son Alfie's hair bright orange for his Ron Weasley costume. Catherine wrote on her Instagram: "Do NOT become a hairdresser. EVER."

jo whiley
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Radio DJ Jo Whiley's daughter Coco made a statement with her costume, dressing up as climate change activist Greta Thunberg. "Nice choice Coco," said her famous mum.

