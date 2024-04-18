Alex Jones gives update on son Kit, 4, following surgery

Alex Jones will have had a stressful time as she needed to take her young son Kit, four, into hospital so that the youngster could undergo surgery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the One Show presenter shared a photo of her son reading a book ahead of his operation. Kit was engrossed in the book, which featured cartoon fruit and vegetables and he wore a little black jumper that featured a sticker that read: "I love reading."

Explaining the situation to her followers, Alex penned: "Kit has been in for a little op this morning. Firstly, a HUGE thank you to the wonderfully kind nurses and doctors @chelwestft. Simply the best for paediatrics, and also to @mykidsgoodreads. Kit chose a book which cheered him right up!"

In a separate slide, Alex shared more about the charity that gave Kit his book, revealing that they operate in hospitals and to allow children the opportunity to distract themselves with a book.

© Instagram Alex revealed Kit had undergone surgery

Alongside Kit, Alex is also a mum to son Teddy, seven, and daughter Annie, two. Speaking about her children on Gabby Logan's The Mid-Point podcast, she shared: "I think you adapt, as human beings we adapt very well to the situations we find ourselves in and this is the situation we find ourselves in, I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I mean, of course, it's hard work. Everybody who's raised a child or four children or however many knows it's hard. But actually, you get so much from it, you know, in terms of what they give back, the clarity it gives you. The energy that you have to find on a daily basis. I mean, I feel like having the three of them makes me a way better person now than I was a decade ago."

© Instagram Alex is a doting mum to three children

Earlier in the month, the mum-of-three enjoyed a family break with her brood over the Easter break. In a selfie with all of her kids, Alex's two sons Teddy and Kit twinned in gingham shorts and sunglasses, whilst little Annie could be seen rocking a pretty summer dress adorned with flowers.

"Holiday mode fully activated!" Alex noted in her caption. "Love Lanzarote so far! Thanks to @lizbeckettmua and @jopmakeup for the recommendation! It is perfect for little children. Great beaches and restaurants and everything is so easy to get to."

© Instagram Alex and her family enjoyed an Easter break

She continued: "We had a bit of a road trip today and went to the north of the island to Mirador del Rio for the incredible view (and lovely cafe) and then on to @jameosdelagua, an amazing cave where they have a protected species of blind crabs in the underground lagoon and an opera theatre, all via a delicious fish restaurant in a tiny village called Los Moros.

"Then, to finish a 'disco' at the villa. The fact that they have disco lights around the pool is probably the Most exciting thing for the children! Life feels extra nice in the sun!"

© Instagram Alex shares her children with husband Charlie

Alex shares her three children with her husband Charlie Thomson whom she wed on New Year's Eve in 2015.

