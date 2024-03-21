Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest picture of herself with her eldest child, Zachary as the family celebrate his 16th birthday.

Loose Women panelist Stacey, 34, welcomed Zachary at age 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox, and the star has gone on to have four more children: Leighton, 11, with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, and Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle with her husband Joe Swash.

Alongside the heartwarming black and white snap, Stacey wrote: "My baby boy is 16 in the morning, how is that even possible? Where have the years gone Zachy? As a pre birthday celebration we are having a Friends marathon tonight waiting for Joe to come home."



We can definitely see the family resemblance between the mother and son, as their brown eyes are so alike.

Stacey takes to her Instagram every year on Zachary's birthday to pay tribute to him.

In 2023, on his 15th birthday, the TV presenter posted an Instagram reel featuring a number of touching black and white photos in addition to a throwback video of herself auditioning for the X Factor.

"Look How Far We've Come My Baby [crying emoji] 15 Wonderful Years of You Zachy. Thank you for everything Zach," Stacey penned in her caption.

She continued: "You are all our rock. I cannot even believe how quickly it's gone and what a kind caring young man you've become. I'm so proud of you. To the moon and back, always my darling."

And for Zachary's 14th birthday, Stacey wrote: "Happy Birthday Zachary. It definitely wasn't a coincidence. The truth is you changed my whole life.

"I could never have comprehended the light and love you would bring. At 17 years old the things they said about us, what they didn't know was that you were my beginning, my reason, my sole purpose to get up and do my absolute best. And you've been by my side ever since.

"It would never have turned out this way without you. Zachary I'm so proud of the man you are becoming and the kind, caring, amazing person that you are. We did it Zachy. 14 years my darling boy, to the moon and back forever & always."