It was a very different #OOTD for Amanda Holden on Thursday, since she turned up to present the Heart Radio breakfast show wearing an adorable Tinkerbell costume to mark World Book Day! The star really committed to the cause in her green mini dress and puff sleeves, complete with fairy wings of course. She also posted a hilarious video of herself skipping down the Heart hallway, before nearly tripping in her silver high heels – prompting plenty of crying-with-laughter emojis from fans! "When you wish upon a star... try not to crash into a wall," she joked.

Amanda went all out for World Book Day!

"I love that you never take yourself too seriously," one fan wrote, while another added: "Keeping it real as always!" Even better, Amanda's co-host Jamie Theakston joined in as Captain Hook.

Sweetly, fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon joined Amanda on the show on Thursday, though she opted out of the fancy dress – instead choosing to wear a bold orange sporty look. No doubt listeners loved hearing the pair chatting together on the show!



WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

Fans are usually used to seeing Amanda posting glamorous pictures from her morning radio shift, in outfits from brands such as Reiss, Marks & Spencer and Next. She did surprise once again on Tuesday, however, posting a gorgeous snap of herself wearing a bridal gown – though she explained she didn't have any wedding news, and in fact was shooting content for her new music album.

Wearing a beautiful bridal gown

"Another exciting day! Album on the way," she wrote, posing in a gorgeous floor-length wedding dress. The slinky frock is a design by Savannah Miller – Sienna Miller's fashion designer sister - with delicate spaghetti straps and a flowing silk train.

We don't know much about Amanda's new music project, except that she's landed a deal with Virgin following her viral video singing 'Tightrope' from The Greatest Showman with daughters Lexi and Hollie. One thing's for sure, we can count on her to wear some show-stopping outfits in her music videos...