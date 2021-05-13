The Countess of Wessex has become one of our favourite royal ladies over recent years – always so stylish, sophisticated and dedicated to her charity work.
The wife of Prince Edward is also a hands-on parent, getting involved with her children's hobbies and is known to enjoy home cooking. Edward and Sophie share two children: Lady Louise Windsor, aged 17 and James, Viscount Severn, aged 13.
Here, we take a closer look at the sweet bond between Sophie and her daughter Louise. The pair have been photographed sharing special moments together on several occasions – take a look!
Lady Louise as a baby
This photo above is just too precious! After a difficult delivery and weeks spent in hospital for both mother and daughter, here we see the Earl and Countess enjoying their baby girl at last. The picture was taken in January 2004.
