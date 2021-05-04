Did you know Superdrug stocks Japan's number one-selling skincare line? It's the beauty world's best-kept secret In partnership with Hada Labo Tokyo

Having spent the past year poring over our appearance on Zoom, we’re more conscious about our complexions than ever. Add to this the stress of lockdown – and a changing climate from a winter of central heating to spring days spent in the fresh air – and it’s no surprise if your skin is looking a little lacklustre.

Dry and dehydrated skin is a common bugbear for many of us especially as we get older and the body starts to produce less wrinkle-busting, line-plumping hyaluronic acid. To keep skin looking healthy, smooth and supple, adding extra hydration is key, as drinking water or applying moisturiser alone will not replenish what’s been lost.

Enter Hada Labo Tokyo, Japan’s number one-selling skincare brand. The brand’s name is inspired by its roots in creating original formulas: Hada means skin in Japanese and Labo stands for laboratory. Founded in the pharmaceutical labs of Kyoto, Hada Labo Tokyo was formerly of the best-kept secrets in J-Beauty but has now launched in the UK and is available at your local Superdrug.

Offering a full routine of cleanser, lotions, creams and moisturisers, everything is priced under £20. Here to give you back your glow, the brand’s USP is creating products packed with replenishing multi-layer hyaluronic acid to act like a drink of water for your skin.

We love the Anti-Ageing Super Hydrator Lotion – one of the first of its kind on the market. With its water-like consistency, a hydrator is formulated to put moisture back into the skin, while a traditional moisturising cream is generally designed to create a barrier to slow down or prevent extra moisture from being lost.

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti Ageing Super Hydrator, £11.59, Superdrug

The power-packed lotion contains four types of hyaluronic acid to offer multi-layer hydration, plus anti-ageing heroes collagen and retinol. An HA molecule holds 1000 times its own weight in water, plumping skin cells by attracting water to the surrounding tissue. Containing super, large, standard and nano, the four different types of hyaluronic acid used mean your complexion is rehydrated, rejuvenated and restored.

The addition of collagen locks water onto the skin whilst retinol is recognised as the gold-standard for fighting fine lines and visible ageing. Apply this multi-tasking hero liberally to the face, neck and decolletage after cleansing and before moisturiser. It slots in easily with Hada Labo Tokyo’s Gentle Hydrating Cleanser and selection of day and night creams – so why not build your own skincare wardrobe and enjoy #thathadalaboglow?

Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, £8.95, Superdrug

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti Ageing Wrinkle Reducing Day Cream, £12.25, Superdrug

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti Ageing Night Repair Cream, £13.29, Superdrug

