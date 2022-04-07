Dry or dehydrated skin? This skincare brand sells this hero product every two seconds – and it's under £20 In partnership with Hada Labo Tokyo

Dry or dehydrated skin remains one of the most common concerns seen by dermatologists, and Google stats confirm this – consumer searches for “hydrating skincare” have increased by 86% in the past two years.

The terms cover two different conditions: dry skin is caused by a lack of sebum or oil as well as a weak skin barrier, meaning your skin struggles to retain the protective oils, or lipids, it produces within.

Meanwhile dehydrated skin is a temporary state which can change and fluctuate depending on the seasons, your diet, and the external environment. Predominantly caused by a lack of water, it can affect any skin type, so you could be both oily and dehydrated.

One of the main causes of dehydration showing in your skin arises from not drinking enough water, though UVA rays, changing climates, and your diet can also provoke it, the chief culprits being too much caffeine or salt.

Dry skin is also naturally accelerated as we age and the body starts to produce less wrinkle-busting, line-plumping hyaluronic acid to help disguise fine lines. By treating either dry or dehydrated skin, you’ll find your complexion looks more refreshed and youthful, as well as creating a more even base for makeup and other serums to deliver actives into the skin.

Enter Hada Labo Tokyo, Japan’s number one-selling skincare line which sells one of their hydrating lotions every two seconds. Following the J-Beauty recommended regime of cleanse, hydrate and moisturise, it offers a generous dose of hyaluronic acid, known for its ability to hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water.

Having established a loyal following of UK fans who love the science-led formulas at purse-friendly prices, the brand is now launching a Premium range, which boasts a brand-new formula especially for very dry or dehydrated skin.

Hada Labo Tokyo Premium Lotion Intense Super Deep Hydrator, £18.45, Superdrug

In addition to the four different size molecules of hyaluronic acid found in its existing products, which range from super to large, standard, and nano, the Premium formula incudes a fifth: bonding hyaluronic acid, which makes the other four work harder by bonding to them altogether and delivering a deeper boost of moisture into the skin.

The star product is the Lotion Intense Super Deep Hydrator, £18.45. With its water-like consistency, a hydrator’s purpose is to put moisture back into the skin and help sustain a healthy barrier function, improve elasticity, and fight the visible signs of ageing.

Hada Labo Tokyo Premium Day Cream, £15.33, Superdrug

Inspired by Hanami, the Japanese National Cherry Blossom Festival, which celebrates new life and the blossoming of natural beauty, the Hada Labo Premium skincare collection encourages skin to bloom from within.

Use the lotion straight after cleansing and enjoy an instant radiant, smoothing effect, as well as a hydrated, rejuvenated, glow-giving complexion. Follow with your favourite day or night cream from the Hada Labo Tokyo range. Compliments await!

Discover the entire Hada Labo Tokyo Premium collection in Superdrug stores and online at Superdrug.com.