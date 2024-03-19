8 best skin barrier repair creams - plus, why you might need to apply one at this time of year

The term "skin barrier repair" has been a huge talking point on TikTok in the past year with various influencers telling you how to heal your broken skin barrier with various "game changer" products and the ultimate tips for glowing skin.

But it's not just TikTok obsessives! The skincare experts often talk about the skin barrier, especially at this time of year. Why? Read on to find out more.

Why is now the perfect time to be talking barrier creams?

Dr Justine Hextall said: "In the winter months, the air becomes cold and much more dry. This reduces skin hydration, as does the use of central heating. Making that transition from the cold snap to the warmer air can be difficult for our skin at first. Knowing how to manage this transition is very helpful to keep the skin hydrated and glowing."

"In skin health, taking pre-emptive steps is always important, it is always more difficult to manage a skin barrier that is already dry, irritated and inflamed."

What is a barrier cream?

A barrier cream (or barrier repair product) is specially formulated for sensitive and dry skin types, and it's an intensely moisturising formula that leaves skin feeling soothed.

Lending smoothing benefits, the formula works to improve the look of the skin tone and soften, too.

Do YOU need a barrier cream?

Alongside mental health, situations like sun damage, over exposure to extreme weather conditions, overuse of active ingredients and skin sensitivity can compromise your skin barrier. This can lead to increased dryness, discomfort and heightened skin reactivity. Dr Sam Bunting recommends a barrier cream if you have "sensitive and redness-prone skin that just won't behave".

Dr. Sam believes NAD+ is the next big thing in skincare, anticipating that the spotlight will be on boosting NAD+ levels as the key to unlocking the true potential of our skin.

"As we age, NAD+ levels decline significantly, impacting the cell's ability to repair DNA damage and maintain a resilient skin barrier. It's like the cell's battery going flat. Sunflower Shoot Extract (SSE) is the ultimate game changing ingredient, featured prominently in the Dr. Sam Bunting Flawless Moisturiser Intense to help boost NAD+ levels. It increases the amount of NAD+ actually getting recycled inside the cells, resulting in the cell battery getting recharged. This is incredibly effective at helping repair a damaged skin barrier."

She goes on to say: "A barrier repair cream is an essential for anyone using potent actives such as retinoids - it creates space to enable you to use the most powerful ingredients for maximum results."

She added: "With mild skin barrier damage, there may be nothing visible on the surface. Skin may well feel tight after cleansing and products might sting on application. When it’s more severe, the features are usually visible on the skin - redness, dry or flaky patches and new breakouts in odd places may all feature. Skin tends to itch and everything 'burns'. Now, a delicate skin barrier might be your norm if you experience eczema or rosacea. However, it can happen to any of us, usually as a consequence of overdoing skincare at a time when we’re stressed, doing long-haul travel, or not sleeping well."

The best barrier creams for 2024

1/ 8 Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser Intense Dr Sam's Barrier Cream Key Details: Size: 50ml Type: Cream When to use: Apply after cleansing and serums but before sunscreen and make-up - use as little or as much as you need. Why we love it: If you've delved into the world of barrier support on TikTok, you'll have come across this Dr Sam's barrier support cream, with people showing off their impressive results after using it. But what does it do? Well, it helps heal sensitive and redness-prone skin. Use as little or as much as you need throughout the day. One verified shopper said: "I have always had sensitive skin, I've tried lots of different products over the years and most would react with my skin, it would become very irritated, sore and I'd have lots of red patches on my face. The Flawless Moisturiser Intense is by far the best moisturiser I have ever used. My skin no longer feels sore or irritated, it looks so much more hydrated, I wouldn't use anything else again."

£32 AT DR. SAM'S $39 AT DR SAM'S US 2/ 8 Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm Eucerin Barrier Balm Key Details: Size: 45ml Type: Balm When to use: Whenever needed Why we love it: One of Eucerin’s hero products for a reason, the Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm is a multi-purpose barrier cream that will soothe and protect dry, cracked and irritated skin and help with skin regeneration. The rich, balmy texture is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin and can even be used on babies. A fragrance-free formula means it won’t irritate skin as it intensively moisturises dry, irritated skin in need of some TLC. If you’re looking for a formula to tackle dry and cracked heels, knees, elbows, cuticles and knuckles, this is the one to choose because it provides a semi-occlusive barrier that allows the skin to heal. £12.45 (SAVE £1.05) AT SEPHORA $9.58 (SAVE 30%) AT AMAZON US 3/ 8 Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream Kiehl's Skin Barrier Cream Key Details Size: 50ml Type: Cream When to use: Morning and/or night Why we love it: Packed with Colloidal Oatmeal and Beta-Glucan, this works as an intensive treatment to fortify the skin’s barrier, instantly soothing and reducing visible redness for relieved, healthy-looking skin. The Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream can be used as often as necessary (morning or night), paying special attention to the driest or the most distressed areas, and can also be used on sensitised skin, around dry lips, on windburn, around the eyes and on rough, dry skin. £36.50 AT KIEHL'S $36 AT KIEHL'S 4/ 8 Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser Charlotte Tilbury 3-In-1 Cleanser Key Details: Size: 120ml Type: Foam Cleanser When to use: Morning and night Why we love it: Charlotte Tilbury’s unique blend of powerful ingredients has been designed to deliver superior results. Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates for smoother, plumper looking skin; a skin-smoothing peptide complex reduces the appearance of pores and refines skin tone appearance; and Biomimetic Barrier Shield technology contains lipids which help replenish the skin barrier, creating a protective shield to help prevent water loss and give skin a plumping effect hydration boost that continues post-cleanse, even after rinsing. Charlotte’s Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser has three magic skin priming benefits to leave skin feeling instantly nourished, revived, and renewed. It deeply cleanses, to refine the look of pores, it hydrates immediately and over time, and it smooths and plumps the look of skin, so you’re primed for a Tilbury skin glow! Everything you apply after just glides on! £25 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY $30 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY US 5/ 8 Murad Essential-C Overnight Barrier Repair Cream Murad Barrier Cream Key Details: Size: 50ml Type: Cream When to use: Overnight

Why we love it: Discover the Essential-C Overnight Barrier Repair Cream, an antioxidant-rich moisturiser that defends against environmental aggressors that can contribute to premature skin ageing. Featuring a luxurious melting texture, the formula works to nourish the skin barrier function as you rest. The formula is powered by a potent, highly stable form of vitamin C. Working in synergy with Marrubium extract, the vitamin helps to protect against pollutants, while visibly brightening the complexion. A moisturising blend of sunflower, barley and cucumber refines the skin’s appearance, encouraging a smooth, glowing look. £86 AT LOOK FANTASTIC $83 AT MURAD 6/ 8 La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm La Roche-Posay Skin Barrier Cream Key Details: Size: 40ml Type: Balm When to use: Morning and/or night Why we love it: Best-selling La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm is the perfect reparative product. A multi-purpose for face and body – it's a gentle formula that will help heal the skin, prevent dryness, reinforce the skin barrier and offset any irritation, flaking and discomfort. Enriched with Tribioma, a unique prebiotic complex, as well as 5% vitamin B5 and madecassoside, it’s also packed with antibacterial and healing ingredients, like zinc, which also prevent long-term scarring. £10 AT LOOK FANTASTIC $15.99 AT DERMSTORE 7/ 8 Ole Henriksen Strength Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil Ole Henriksen Barrier Face Oil Key Details: Size: 30ml Type: Oil When to use: Morning and/or night Why we love it: Seal in moisture and maximise your entire skincare routine with this transformative face oil featuring peptides and Scandinavian berry oils for softer, bouncier skin. The Nordic oil blend of nourishing cloudberry, lingonberry and elderberry oils form the moisturising base; three innovative oil-soluble peptides amplify the results—minimising fine lines and wrinkles and drastically smoothing skin for a fresher, more youthful look. £36 (SAVE 20%) AT BOOTS $58 AT SEPHORA 8/ 8 SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist SkinCeuticals Barrier Mist Key Details: Size: 50ml Type: Mist When to use: Morning and/or night or throughout the day when needed under or over makeup Why we love it: This soothing botanical essence mist is designed to strengthen skin’s barrier, reduce visible redness, and deliver instant hydration for calm skin. Featuring hygienic, touchless application, this mist helps correct redness, rough texture, dullness and fine lines and wrinkles. £64 AT SKINCEUTICALS $69 AT SKINCEUTICALS

Can barrier repair creams be used on kids or teens?

Saarah Mengrani, Health and Skincare Specialist at Landys Chemist, said: "Children should prioritise gentle, fragrance-free formulations which are labelled for sensitive skin or specifically for children to safeguard and preserve their delicate skin barrier, reducing the likelihood of negative reactions. A moisturiser and sunscreen formulated for children are typically adequate for their skincare needs. Which ingredients should children be avoiding? It is advisable for children to steer clear of ingredients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin A (Retinoids), and exfoliating acids like Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta-Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) commonly found in anti-ageing routines, as they may irritate their sensitive skin barrier, especially if applied incorrectly or excessively."

How do you apply a barrier cream?

Dr Justine Hextall tells us: "Step one: Protect the vulnerable skin that is dry and irritated. Firstly, before showering, apply a barrier cream to the delicate skin around the nose, mid cheeks and eye area to protect from further irritation by shower gels and shampoos. I like La Roche Posay’s Cicaplast B5 Baume.

"After cleansing I recommend adding a layer of hydration with a hyaluronic acid and then trapping that hydration with a moisturiser. This combination works well and can help to repair the skin barrier.

"The La Roche Posay Dermallergo range is perfect – with Toleriane Dermallergo Nuit, the ingredients are created to soothe and hydrate the skin and help to prevent or help support that disrupted barrier. Importantly It also contains the patented peptide Neurosensine that helps to reduce the stinging and burning that we see with compromised skin."

What's the difference between a barrier cream and a regular moisturiser?

Barrier skin products tend to be thicker, enriched with ceramides, lipids, and fatty acids to permeate and protect the skin. You can use them as a daily moisturiser or as a before-bed treatment.