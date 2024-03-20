This best-selling cooling face mask promises to smooth wrinkles in just 30 minutes – here’s how

Wrinkles and fine lines are one of the most prominent qualms in the world of anti-ageing skincare and it seems many of us are on the search for the perfect all-rounder product that gets rid of wrinkles and smooths skin as quickly as possible.

But with so many products on the market – where do you start?

The 48 Hour Wrinkle Freeze Ice-Roller Mask from freezeframe is the product that does just that. This wondrous face mask promises to reduce wrinkles by 82% in just 30 minutes, with the effect lasting up to 48 hours.

48 Hour Wrinkle Freeze Ice-Roller Mask

£45 at freezeframe

But how does it work? The combination of being part face mask, part cryotherapy treatment is a delight for the skin – with three times the concentrated dosage of the brand’s wrinkle freezing peptides, the refreshing coconut water mask works with the ice-roller feature to actively smooth wrinkles and skin texture.

"The 48 hour results is ASTOUNDING, I can't believe how good my skin looks, so impressed with this product!" @sooziestyle

Not only this does this combination promote skin regrowth and rejuvenation for wrinkles, but its ice-roller benefits can help boost circulation and deeply hydrate your skin for over 72 hours, leaving your complexion with a radiant glow.

The product is also easy to use – simply place the ice-roller part of the applicator into the freezer until you’re ready to use the mask, then squeeze the gel through ice roller and apply it to your face in upward motions. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes, and then wash off with clean, cool water.

