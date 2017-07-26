Perfumes review: Sarah Jessica Parker's NYC and Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue Eau Intense

Everyone has a signature smell, but as we welcome in a new season, now is a great time to add a new perfume to your collection. From fruity fragrances to more intense perfumes, we road test three new scents currently hitting the market.

The tried and tested perfumes

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau Intense – 4/5

The original Light Blue sent was launched 16 years ago, and no one can forget the ads which catapulted David Gandy to super stardom when the male version was released in 2007. But now there's a new generation of both the pour Femme and pour Homme versions. The latest incarnation is still a citrus delight, with notes of lemon and apple opening the perfume, thought more floral smells also run through the Eau Intense. Just like its predecessor it's long lasting, and works well for both day and night engagements. A new take on a classic that works brilliantly.

AURA by Mugler - 4/5

It's been 11 years since Thierry Mugler unveiled his last pillar fragrance, Alien. And the French designer's latest fragrance certainly doesn't disappoint. AURA by Mugler attempts to bottle the concept of feminine instinct, and its formula features an oriental base, with rhubarb leaf and orange blossom at the heart. The fragrance has top notes of bourbon vanilla and the new aromas of Wolfwood and Tiger Liana, and comes packaged in an emerald green heart-shaped glass bottle.

SJP NYC – 3/5

I can't fault the packaging of this product; the colourful box and bottle really are a feast for the eyes. Unfortunately I can't give the same praise to the scent itself as it's a little too floral for my liking. When spritzed into the lid of the bottle the smell is overwhelming and rather soapy and although it does come across slightly better on skin, it's nothing that stands out. Great for a generic summery perfume, but not something that will turn heads.