Suranne Jones reveals skincare secret - an incredible glitter mask! Doctor Foster actress has a pamper afternoon

Ahead of Suranne Jones's winning evening at the National Television Awards, the Doctor Foster actress had an afternoon of pampering to ensure she looked her best on the red carpet! Taking time out from her rehearsal for her next project – the stage play Frozen, Suranne uploaded a humorous selfie to her Instagram account – in which she was sporting a rather interesting face mask! The 39-year-old showed off her dark mask which covered most of her face – the going liquid had set on her skin and glitter was seen glistening over the top! Her husband Laurence Akers can be seen in the background on his phone as the actress got ready. She captioned the snap: "Loving the glitter mask... trying to concentrate on my outfit alterations and hubby trying to tune out our nonsense"

Suranne enjoyed her pamper afternoon before the NTA's

The mask that Suranne was sporting is by mask specialist GLAMGLOW and is called #GLITTERMASK. £44. The firming mud mask treatment gives the skin a taunt appearance after use – it lifts and tightens the skin, and promises to give the illusion of defined looking contours. Once applied, the mask leaves a liquorice style sheen over the top of the skin that features tiny stars embedded in the formula! Talk about being starry-eyed! Once the mask is dry after 30 minutes, you can peel it off.

Suranne used the #GLITTERMASK by GLAMGLOW, £44

It was a winning evening for the former Coronation Street actress who scooped the award for Best Drama Performance for her role in Doctor Foster. Instead of rocking a dress – the actress went for a more androgynous look – sporting a chic velvet back tux and a white blouse with large bow at the nape pf the neck. The suit was by high-end designer Giles Deacon, pointed high-heel shoes by Lucy Choi London and a classic clutch by Christian Louboutin.