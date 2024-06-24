Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Enter to Win a Prize Pack of Our Favourite Beauty Products!
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Enter to Win a Prize Pack of Our Favourite Beauty Products!

Beauty haul alert! Enter to win a prize pack with this year's Beauty Award-winning products—worth over $2,000. 

Enter to Win a Prize Pack of Our Favourite Beauty Products!
HELLO!
2 minutes ago
Share this:

To celebrate The Beauty Awards, we’re giving away a mega haul of 40 of this year’s coolest winning products worth more than $2,500! The prize pack includes makeup, skincare, and hair products, including DESIGNME’s coveted PUFF.ME Volumizing Powder

Click here to enter by July 26, 2024, for your chance to win!

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more