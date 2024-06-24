Enter to Win a Prize Pack of Our Favourite Beauty Products!

To celebrate The Beauty Awards, we’re giving away a mega haul of 40 of this year’s coolest winning products worth more than $2,500! The prize pack includes makeup, skincare, and hair products, including DESIGNME’s coveted PUFF.ME Volumizing Powder.
To celebrate The Beauty Awards, we’re giving away a mega haul of 40 of this year’s coolest winning products worth more than $2,500! The prize pack includes makeup, skincare, and hair products, including DESIGNME’s coveted PUFF.ME Volumizing Powder.
In partnership with Gold Collagen