Margot Robbie-loved Augustinus Bader's 'miracle' body cream has a new Hollywood fan

The movie Challengers is trending thanks to tennis and film fans - but beauty lovers also spotted another star of the film: Augustinus Bader's The Body Cream.

Formulated with sustainably-sourced botanicals and bio-engineered clean actives, Augustinus Bader is already a Hollywood phenomenon beloved by stars like Margot Robbie.

And The Body Cream – which doesn't just deeply hydrate, but also is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks – goes next-level on the silver screen itself in Challengers, making a cameo as fashionable tennis prodigy turned coach Tashi applies the luxurious beauty boosting cream in the movie.

As seen in 'Challengers': Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

$110 at Augustinus Bader

Everyone I know who has ever tried Augustinus Bader has said that it is the absolute ultimate in luxury - and The Body Cream is center stage in many a skincare lover’s beauty cabinet (or their wish list!).

Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Online's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce swears by the luxury body moisturizer. “This cream! Wow!" she told me. "This is the ultimate in self care and it's just a joy to apply. I don't usually go for rich, thicker body creams, but my skin was so so dry and so I thought I’d give it a try. It just feels so luxurious and nourishing on the skin. I don’t waste this on an insignificant day though - I save this for pamper evenings.”

© Augustinus Bader In clinical and user trials, 90% of participants agreed The Body Cream helped to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Above, the before and after of Week 0 of use vs Week 12

But fictional Tashi and real-life Barbie star Margot Robbie (and HELLO! editors, of course) aren’t the only high profile AB fans. Other A-listers who love Augustinus Bader include Kim Kardashian, who is known to have used The Rich Cream, and Victoria Beckham, who loved the brand so much she teamed up for her own skincare collaboration with the luxury beauty company.

You can also choose the larger 200ml version, which is reduced to just $152 (20% off) if you sign up for Auto Replenish

$190 at Augustinus Bader

Shoppers love it, too - it has a whopping 4.9-star rating, with verified reviewers dubbing it a 'miracle cream'.

One shopper called it a "miracle in a jar" to "make the skin smooth n supple", reporting their stretch marks were "reduced visibly". Another reported an "unexpected benefit": "Deep dent-like scar and stubborn hematoma on my leg from a car accident two years ago has actually improved—I do not know how, but it is looking quite a bit better (at least 80%!). Stretch marks look better, too."

What sets Augustinus Bader apart from other skincare finds isn’t just its huge celebrity and non-celebrity fan base. Like all of the luxury skincare brand’s coveted products, The Body Cream features patented TFC8 technology developed by stem cell biology pioneer Professor Augustinus Bader – basically it supports cellular renewal, meaning your skin will look and feel fresher, plumper and more rejuvenated.

User trials during a four-week study had some very impressive results - like 100% agreeing the Body Cream leaves skin intensely moisturized and hydrated. What's more, 98% agreed skin feels firmer and more plump; 90% agreed it helps to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, and 89% agreed they saw noticeable decrease in imperfections and pigmentation.

It’s no wonder it’s such a star in Hollywood – both on and off the big screen!

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.