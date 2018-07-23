Millie Mackintosh bravely reveals acne in makeup-free photo The TV star has been breaking out since her wedding day in June

Millie Mackintosh has become the latest celebrity to bravely admit to her fans that she has been suffering from skin problems. The former Made in Chelsea star posted a makeup-free photo of herself on social media to reveal her acne, admitting that since her wedding day to Hugo Taylor in June, she has been having trouble with her complexion. Millie, 28, posted a close-up photo of herself on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "My skin has been breaking out since my wedding.. not sure if it's the heat or what off to get some light therapy @drfrancesprennajones will let you know how I get on!"

Millie Mackintosh revealed she has had skin issues since her wedding day

Following her treatment, Millie then posted another picture to thank her fans for their support and skincare suggestions, proving her sense of humour by recommending that sunglasses are always a good method of treatment. "Thank you for all the lovely messages and suggestions of things to try. I will keep you posted on what I find help!" she wrote. "Acne can make me feel so rubbish but big sunnies and a smile always helps! These are old @taylormorrisofficial."

MORE: 10 good tips to get rid of acne

The star then thanked her fans for their skincare suggestions

Other celebrities who have been open about their adult acne include Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon. The mother-of-two has been praised for her honesty after sharing a number of photos of herself without makeup to show others that you "don’t have to be blemish free to be beautiful."

MORE: Face mapping - what do your spots mean?

Back in January, meanwhile, Kendall Jenner defiantly hit back at trolls who had commented on her acne at the Golden Globes, revealing that she would never let it stop her from enjoying herself. This Morning's entertainment correspondent Georgia Toffolo has also been using her celebrity to highlight the struggles many acne sufferers face in a bid to help others. The star appeared makeup-free on TV in February to show the severity of her skin condition and to find out what she could do to control her breakouts.