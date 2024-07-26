Nicole Scherzinger's pre-wedding secrets for radiant skin

Nicole Scherzinger always pulls out all the stops when it comes to her sartorial choices for glitzy events. But it is the former Pussycat Doll's glowing skin that has left us wondering what her secrets are for such a youthful glow.

Sharon Hilditch MBE FCGI, founder of Crystal Clear Clinical and skin specialist, has personally worked with the Sunset Boulevard star and is on hand to share her insights into Nicole's youthful glow which no doubt she will be spending extra time maintaining in the lead-up to her wedding to former rugby player Thom Evans.

What does Nicole look for in a skin treatment?

Sharon reveals that Nicole's priority when it comes to her skin is "something that is going to brighten, tighten, and plump the skin immediately with no downtime." For these reasons, Sharon says she is partial to a COMCIT TDO treatment which uses topical dissolved oxygen that has been cooled through an internal Peltier system, and delivered through a micro-channelling needle head.

© Instagram Nicole's skin is lit from within

The treatment aims to reduce lines and rejuvenate the skin's texture, even for those with acne scarring.

The skin specialist adds: "Nowadays people are quick to commit to getting aesthetic treatments and harsh facials looking for quick fixes and fast results, but Nicole is a great demonstration that great skin takes time.

© Getty Sharon Hilditch has worked with Nicole Scherzinger

"Commitment to a morning and evening skincare routine with ingredients that not only suit your skin type but are age-appropriate is essential. Choosing products that are proven to do what they promise, sticking with them, and reaping the rewards is going to see your skin health drastically improve."

Nicole's natural skin texture

Nicole provides a lovely canvas for a facialist to work with. The skin specialist tells us: "Nicole's skin is in great condition because she takes care of it. She drinks lots of water so she is very hydrated, has a balanced diet, and regularly exercises which all show through her skin.

© Instagram Nicole and Thom are engaged

"She doesn't suffer from any obvious skin conditions and it mostly feels like her skin is well looked after. Of course, with a busy schedule and lots of travelling comes congestion and dullness and over the years a few fine lines, but this is nothing that COMCIT TDO cannot fix."

Top ingredients for glowing skin like Nicole's

Fellow brides-to-be will share in Nicole's desire for smooth radiant skin. Sharon tells us that pharma-grade hyaluronic acid is an excellent product to shop for as it is going to boost hydration and is a perfect addition to your daily routine. She recommends using it in the morning after cleansing on damp skin.

© Instagram Sharon recommends pharma-grade hyaluronic acid

The skincare expert adds that looking for products including Matrixyl 3000, Bio-peptides and Synake - peptides which have anti-aging effects - are also great to have in your arsenal leading up to your big day.

A handy tool for brides-to-be like Nicole

"I always advise cleansing the skin with a sonic style brush, this offers a true salon-style cleanse at home," says Sharon. "Using something with ultrasonic speeds of around 9000 revs a minute unclogs pores and provides squeaky clean, exfoliated, hydrated, vibrant-looking skin."

© Instagram Sharon advises cleansing the skin with a sonic style brush

She adds: "The added stimulation from the vibrational effect on the skin which sends messages to the muscles to contract so you not only get a salon-style cleanse, a quick lymphatic drainage effect to help relieve puffiness (perfect if a morning) but it also creates a firming effect on facial muscles too. Try this for a week every day and you will never go back to manual cleansing!".

Glowing under eyes

© Instagram Nicole's bright under eyes add to her radiant look

The key to looking fresh-faced like Nicole when going without makeup is bright under eyes. "Our eyes are so delicate, it’s so important that we treat this area separately from the rest of the face," Sharon reminds us. "With so many eye creams on the market, I would actually recommend using an eye serum instead. I recommend keeping your eye treatments in the fridge for that instant relief when they apply them."

Treatments ahead of the big day

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Many brides like Nicole will be looking into skin treatments that give their skin an extra boost ahead of their big day but Sharon reminds us not to overcomplicate things.

"I think if you have any major skin concerns, address those first," she says. "Facials like SKINSTORM tackle everything from acne scarring to dullness to fine lines, I'd recommend getting one every 4 weeks."

© Instagram Keep your bridal skincare regime simple, says Sharon

"Beyond that, a simple skincare routine that supports your goals is essential," she continues. "Focus on protecting your skin barrier, promoting collagen production, and taking care of your skin from the inside out - a diverse diet and lots of water work wonders!"

Is Nicole partial to a tweakment?

© Karwai Tang Nicole glowed at Wimbledon

Many brides will explore the tweakment route when it comes to bridal beauty prep. Though Sharon can't comment on whether this is an avenue the former X Factor judge has gone down, she reassures that a solid skincare regimen is enough to keep her skin glowing.