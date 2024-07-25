The Boots x Love Island Beauty Box is, in my opinion, better than any advent calendar & it’s worth £220

The Boots x Love Island Beauty Box has returned, offering shoppers huge savings on some of the islanders' best beauty favourites, and the list of products this time around is looking better than ever.

After a series of Mimii's A* makeup and Grace's flawless skin on my screen, I personally couldn't feel more in need of a glow-up, which is where the Boots bundle comes in. Retailing at £50, the Beauty Box is packed with villa favourites worth over £127, with everything from TikTok viral skincare products to makeup essentials. Shoppers can couple up with the beauty bundle for a limited time only, but is it worth the hype?

© Boots The beauty box is filled with trending brands including Laneige, Sol de Janiero and Benefit

What's included in the Love Island Beauty Box?

The Beauty Box has a combination of full-size and mini beauty buys, and unlike some bundles, you get a great mix of products rather than being mainly focused on skincare or beauty.

One of the stand-out products is the viral Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, which the Love Island girls were spotted using on their spa day out. It's probably one of the most hyped body creams around, but after trying it myself, I understand why it's a cult favourite. First of all - the smell. The gorgeous scent just screams summer, and the buttery texture soaks into the skin perfectly without feeling sticky. It's a 25ml tub included in the bundle, so it won't last forever, but it would be perfect for packing on your next holiday.

Another product that caught my attention is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The viral product has been doing the round TikTok, and it's worth £21 when bought separately, so you're already getting more for your money.

You'll find other TikTok viral buys in the beauty box including a Fenty Gloss Bomb, a Laura Mercier Cleanser and the Benefit Fan Fest Mascara, which usually retails at £17.

Full list of products you'll receive

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Fenty Glow Deluxe 2ml

Philip Kingsley Elasti-styler 40ml*

Benefit Fan Fest Macsara 8.5g- Full Size

No7 Derm Solutions Hydrating Lotion 50ml - Full Size

GINZING RFRSHING EYE CREAM 5ml

First Aid Beauty Anti-Chafe stick mini10ml

Morphe Make it big mascara 7.5g - Full Size

Laura Mercier Setting Spray 100ml - Full Size

Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum 75ml - Full Size

Grown Alchemist Broad Spectrum SPF Deluxe Size 10ml

Elizabeth Arden HydraPlay 5ml

Laneige Lip Sleeping mask Berry 20ml - Full Size

Soap & Glory Limited Edition Body Butter Fig 200ml - Full Size

No7 Eye Trios Sunset 2.6g - Full Size

Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Express Eye Mask 12g - Full Size

Lancaster Sun Beauty - Face Cream SPF30 3g

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 15ml

Plus 1 shade at random from the following Soap & Glory Lipsticks:

Soap & Glory Smooth Hydrator lipstick candy attitude 3.8g - Full Size

Soap & Glory Smooth Hydrator lipstick poppy power 3.8g - Full Size

Soap & Glory Smooth Hydrator lipstick wine not? 3.8g - Full Size

Final verdict: Is the Love Island beauty box worth buying?

If you're in the market for switching up your beauty regime by trying out some new products, the Boots x Love Island bundle is absolutely worth it. As the combined price is over £227, you really are getting value for your money with a £177 saving, and there are some great everyday essentials thrown in as well as luxury products to test. The minis are also great for travelling, so if watching the Love Islanders lounge in the sun for weeks has got you in the mood for a holiday, you'll be ready and prepared.