Keir Starmer's wife Victoria's secrets to youthful 'glass-like' skin revealed

The calendar of Victoria Starmer is set to get a fill up as she takes on new responsibilities as the wife of the newly-appointed prime minister, Keir Starmer.

While Victoria is already a busy NHS worker, taking good care of her skin will be more important than ever as she undergoes a major shift in her lifestyle. Lucky for her, the wife of the Labour Party leader already has an impeccable glow to her complexion.

Dr. Raj Arora, a GP specialising in skincare who has previously shared her expertise on This Morning, gives HELLO! the full lowdown on how the politician's wife maintains her glow and how women approaching their 50s can do the same.

Victoria's skincare regime

Key to maintaining clear and radiant skin is a well-curated skincare regime. "She’s got really nice volume to her skin, it looks really plump and also looks quite glass-like and untextured so I think that she’s probably following a good morning and evening skincare routine," Dr. Raj tells us.

"I imagine she has a good cleansing routine and must be using sun protection as she doesn’t have any pigmentation or age spots I can see on her skin. Also, she is probably using some anti-aging serum things like peptide serums to help with plumping up the skin, and hyaluronic serum to help with the plump and youthful appearance she has on her skin."

The doctor adds that she suspects Victoria applies retinol in the evenings which helps with collagen regulation and elastin production to combat fine lines and wrinkles.

Is Victoria partial to a tweakment?

Many high-profile figures opt for subtle tweakments to offer the illusion of fuller lips or less-obvious fine lines, however, Dr Raj doesn't believe this to be the case with Keir Starmer's wife.

"I don’t think she’s had any anti-wrinkle injections since she still has a natural movement in her face," the TV doctor admits. "She may have had small amounts of anti-ageing treatment but I think they would be more targeted towards chemical peels or facials.

"Having said that sometimes you can achieve good volume in the skin by injectable skin boosters that obviously do not give you volume immediately for example how fillers would help with regulating collagen giving an anti-aging effect and helping to keep the skin looking plump."

How does Victoria keep her hair thick and shiny?

Adding to Victoria's buoyant look is her gorgeous glossy hair. "Looking at Victoria’s hair it seems as though she’s always had good genetics and nice healthy-looking hair," the NHS GP muses. Having said that, Dr. Raj does believe that a well-executed blowdry and regular trims add to the full appearance of Victoria's hair, as well as carefully chosen shampoos and conditioners.

Dr. Paris Acharya, leading aesthetics and skincare expert and co-founder of The Ardour Clinic, concurs, adding that "when choosing which hair products to use, it’s extremely important to avoid using any harmful ingredients such as sulfates, and parabens which are too harsh on your hair - they are all extremely drying and strip your strands of all-natural moisture.

She adds that it is advisable to steer clear of all artificial colours and fragrances, especially when it comes to scalp care as they have been known to lead to a range of skin reactions, including redness, itching, and dermatitis.

Maintaining a glow as she enters menopause

As Victoria enters her fifties she, like many women, may experience changes in her hair and skin with the effects of the menopause. Dr. Raj shares her tips for anyone experiencing the life change.

"It is very important to have a good solid consistency in her routine, you want to ensure your cleansing correctly and you’re using the rights of serums and include peptide, hyaluronic acid serums as well as retinol in your evening routine to help with cell turnover and regulate collagen and elastin," the skincare expert tells us.

The doctor also recommends taking supplements for skin and hair while remembering that good skin isn't just about great products. Getting good sleep and reducing stress levels play a part in maintaining a glowing complexion.

"You might want to do deep breathing, walking, connecting with nature, self-care, and drinking lots of water," Dr. Raj says. "All of these things are really important in terms of lifestyle to help anti-aging.

As the PM's wife, Victoria will also have to factor travel into her lifestyle and will no doubt consider the impact it will have on her skin. "Ensure that when you’re on the plane you’re using hydrating treatments and good sun protection cream," the expert says. "Humidity can also impact your skin so ensuring you have a good moisturiser or hydrating serum on the go would also be important.

There is no shame in embracing a treatment along the way. Dr. Raj says: "When approaching midlife you can think of things like skin boosters, and chemical peels to help with skin tone, pigmentation, and texture which will keep the skin looking hydrated and plump. Other treatments like cryotherapy or LED face masks behave as an adjunct to help with anti-aging."