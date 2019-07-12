Serena Williams details her £750 nightly beauty routine It's not for the faint-hearted…

Serena Williams is taking no short cuts when it comes to her skincare, using an eye-watering £753 worth of products to cleanse, tone and moisturise her face each night. But it's not just gold-infused eye patches that take pride of place in her bathroom cabinet, there are also some bargain products that will set you back a more purse-friendly £7. Detailing her nightly beauty routine for Harper's Bazaar's Go To Bed With Me series, Serena admitted that she follows eight-steps to keep her skin looking flawless.

Serena has an eight-step nightly routine

The first two steps in her "crazy fast" routine involve double cleansing with Loving Earth Cold Pressed Coconut Oil (£12.75) to help remove her makeup from the day. "I slather it all over my face, on my lips and under my eyes," she said in the accompanying video. "I just heard that oil washes are good, but I've been doing that for years." Her third step is to apply Vine Vera Vitamin C Serum (£196) to help brighten her skin. "I found this on my baby moon in Mexico and I became insanely obsessed with it," she said. "I do a couple dabs and put it on my face."

Serena will then concentrate on the delicate skin under her eyes, first applying the Vine Vera Resveratrol Age Defying Eye Serum (£279), before adding the MZ SKIN Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask (£84.50), which are gold patches placed directly on the under-eye area. "I hate dark circles around my eyes so I try to get serious about treating my eyes," Serena added. "I leave [the patches] on for a few minutes, then I sit down in my room with (daughter) Olympia and watch Finding Nemo." After removing the eye patches, Serena will add a third and final step to treat her under eyes, applying MZ Skin Collagen Activating Eye Complex (£118) to further hydrate the area.

Serena and her daughter Olympia

To moisturise her face, the tennis champ uses Ayur Medic Enrichment Cream (£55.80), which she will extend all the way down to her neck, before finishing her routine with a spritz of Mario Badescu Facial Spray (£7). "It is so important to make your beauty routine your own and just own it," Serena added.

