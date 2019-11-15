Why this luxury fragrance brand needs to be on your radar this Christmas In partnership with Penhaligon's

If you haven't already heard of Penhaligon's then you need to listen up, because this could be the answer to your Christmas gift shopping prayers this year. We've all experienced the last minute panic when it comes to shopping for loved ones around the festive period, especially when it comes to buying a gift for those that seem to have it all (there's always one!) That can all be a thing of the past with this luxury fragrance brand - it's even been a go-to for royals past and present.

Picture the scene - it's 1870 and Cornish barber William Penhaligon has travelled to London and opened his own perfume and fragrance shop. Starting with Hammam Bouquet, a fragrance inspired by the scent of the Turkish Baths on Jermyn Street, the brand has since produced a number of heavenly scents, from citrus to lavender, woods and spices.

With such a wide variety of products on offer, there is something for everyone, and they even come with individual backstories. Men can be difficult to buy for, but the 'Tragedy of Lord George Eau de Parfum' is the perfect option for your dad or partner with its fabulous mixture of sophisticated brandy, shaving soap and tonka bean notes.

The website states: "Lord George is a wealthy and respected man, the archetypal patriarch. He seems to embody the noblest values of the aristocracy: virtue, respect, loyalty and faithfulness." And if you're looking for a his and hers gift for the in-laws, you're in luck because there is a similar women's version called 'The Coveted Duchess Rose Eau de Parfum'.

Featuring mandarin, rose and musky wood, it is described as "a not so innocent fresh rose." What's more, they both come in beautifully crafted bottles, the first featuring a gold stag's head while the second has a delicate fox face - what's not to love?

If you're undecided about what they'll like, then a mini gift set is certainly the way forward. Why not let your dad pick his favourite of the five bottles that come in the 'For The Jolly Gent' gift set, or give a friend the full pampering experience with the mini Luna fragrance, shower gel and body lotion from the 'For the starry-eyed' cracker.