Victoria Beckham opens up about 'problematic skin' and how she combats it The former Spice Girl has suffered with her skin from a young age

To look at her now, it's hard to believe that Victoria Beckham suffers from "problematic skin" – but she's the first to admit that she does. The fashion designer has been very open about the extensive products she uses to keep her skin looking dewy and plump, but she admits there is one man who is responsible for helping her look constantly 'lit from within'… Dr Harold Lancer – and he's someone we would love to meet!

"I've had problematic skin from a very young age," Victoria admitted on her World of Victoria Beckham website. "It’s hereditary. My mother suffered as well and it’s hard to understand how that makes you feel unless you’ve been through it. Skin issues make you incredibly self-conscious. When you talk to people, you don’t want to look them in the eye because you’re so self-conscious. Dr. Harold Lancer helped sort my skin out."

Victoria has amazing skin now

Explaining how he taught her that what you put into your body is just as important as the products you use on the outside, Victoria added: "I realized it’s not just what you put on your skin, it’s making sure you eat correctly. Eating enough good fats is key. I eat lots of oily fish and lots of avocado." Also part of VB’s skin regimen are vitamins, supplements, probiotics, and getting blood work done every few months "to check my levels."

Victoria makes sure to treat her skin well by getting plenty of sleep

However, she concedes that she’ll occasionally indulge in the odd glass of red wine or tequila: "I try to limit it as much as I can, as it can make you quite puffy," she said. But there are certain foods and drinks, like processed sugars and fizzy drinks that she won't touch in order to keep her skin looking healthy. But thanks to Dr. Lancer, Victoria has learnt the two keys to maintaining healthy skin are "getting as much sleep as you can and using the correct skincare for your type."

