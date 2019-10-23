Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to her youthful-looking skin Because who doesn’t want Victoria Beckham's glow?

Victoria Beckham has an enviable glow to her complexion – if it was bottled up and sold we'd be the first in line to purchase it. But luckily for us, her perfect skin doesn't come naturally and she too needs some help to look 'lit from within'. We all know she's a huge fan of some purse-friendly products to help her achieve her skincare goals, but sometimes she calls on a professional to help keep her looking camera ready – and one of them just so happens to be facialist to the stars Melanie Grant.

The Australian-born skincare expert has been helping Victoria achieve her dream skin ever since she paid her a visit at her flagship store in Sydney during a trip in October 2018. And now the fashion designer makes sure to fit in a facial whenever she's near a Melanie Grant salon. Sadly for us Brits, the closet studio to us is in Paris. But if it's the secret to how VB maintains her youthful-looking skin, then we're keeping an eye out for a Eurostar sale. In a previous interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria raved about Melanie's work, saying: "Honestly, the most amazing facial I have ever had." We're sold!

Victoria is a huge fan of Melanie Grant

Victoria treated herself to her "favourite facial" on Wednesday with a trip to Melanie's studio in LA, where she is currently spending time with her family during half-term. Sharing a photo of herself being pampered on her Instagram Stories, she said: "My favourite facial in LA kisses @melaniegrant". She also shared a short clip of herself having her face expertly massaged with some cream – and it looks so amazing!

How amazing does this facial look?

Not everything she enjoys is mega pricey though - VB also swears by the Caudalie Beauty Elixir which you can pick up for £10, the Laura Mercier Translucent powder which costs £29 and of course - the Weleda Skin Food moisturiser which incredibly costs just £9.

