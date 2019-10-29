Harper Beckham follows in her mum’s footsteps with this BARGAIN beauty ritual The former Spice Girls star has us wanting to try eye pads...

Whether it's an outbreak of spots or those annoying dark circles under your eyes, terrible skin happens to the best of us. One person who never seems to suffer from these problems is Victoria Beckham, and we'd be lying if we said we don't constantly wish we could have her flawless skin. The former Spice Girls star has revealed her eight-year-old daughter Harper is lucky enough to be able to follow in her footsteps when it comes to a certain beauty ritual, and it's totally affordable!

Victoria showed Harper relaxing with cucumber pads resting on her eyes in a sweet snap on Instagram which she captioned: "Wonder who Harper Seven takes after? [laughing crying emojis] cucumber and face mask with mummy today xxx kisses from the sunshine x." Many of the star's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beauty regime starts early. Great bonding with mummy and daughter" while another wrote: "Harper has her mummy’s profile."

The pair appear to be using a Skin Benefits product which claims to soothe tired eyes and help reduce puffiness. And it costs just £2.99 for a pack of ten - bargain! They enjoyed their mother-daughter time after a busy few days in LA, where the Beckham family stayed during their half-term break. Victoria also recently shared some photos of the family visiting a statue that marks David's football achievements during his time playing for LA Galaxy. In one photo, Harper looked sweet with her hair in pigtails as she posed with her brothers Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, in front of the statue.

And while she loves to spend some quality time with her family, she also enjoys a solo pampering session as much as the rest of us! Victoria posted a picture of her wearing a face mask to Instagram Stories and asked fans: "What do you do while masking and have 15 minutes to spare?" The star also recently launched her much-anticipated beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty. With the website explaining the products are cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones, we're looking forward to when her new skincare range drops. After all, if it only takes a 15-minute mask or some cucumber eye pads to achieve her glowing skin, we're all in for a treat!