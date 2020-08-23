Victoria Beckham embraces her freckles in rare makeup-free photo The Victoria Beckham Beauty co-founder shared the secret to her glowing complexion

Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity to embrace her freckles, after the likes of Holly Willoughby showed off her makeup-free complexion on holiday and Meghan Markle opted to show off her freckles at her royal wedding to Prince Harry. And with complexions like theirs, can you blame them?

Taking to Instagram, VB shared a rare selfie without her usual peachy cheeks and lipstick as she promoted items from her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. "Free the freckles. No makeup, just Power Serum + Golden #VBGlow," the fashion designer wrote in the caption. And true to her word, her skin was positively glowing!

Dressed in an oversized linen shirt with her dark hair loose around her shoulders and no makeup, Victoria looked every inch in summer holiday mode. After all, who wants a thick foundation sliding off their face in the warmer weather?

The mum-of-four looked stunning with her natural freckles on display

Fans were quick to compliment Victoria on her flawless complexion, with one writing: "Your skin looks absolutely incredible. Can’t wait to try your products," and another adding: "Yes freckles!! Such a beauty." A third remarked: "You look great without make-up, I even think better than with!" Meanwhile, others enquired about more of her beauty products, including her sell-out eyeliner.

Healthy skin set, £300, Victoria Beckham Beauty @ Cult Beauty

Want to achieve VB's healthy glow? Her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden is an illuminating complexion cream aims to boost radiance, minimise pores and activate the skin’s own regenerative process. The Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, which is also powered by Augustinus Bader's patented TFC8 technology, strengthens the skin’s barrier function and helps reduce redness. While the individual products would cost £140 and £180 respectively, you can buy them together for £300.

Victoria and David Beckham recently enjoyed a holiday in Greece with their children, and VB gave fans a peek inside her top beauty tips for looking after your skin when temperatures rise. "Skip foundation entirely and instead prep skin with Priming Moisturizer in Original," the Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram page suggested. "If you'd like some coverage, use foundation sparingly and apply with a brush or damp sponge for a sheer finish."

