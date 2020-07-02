Cate Blanchett's makeup artist's top beauty hack for when salons reopen is a total game-changer This is a game-changer!

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cate Blanchett's make up artist Mary Greenwell has just revealed a game-changing beauty tip - and we're officially inspired. Taking to social media on Wednesday, Mary posted a photo of Cate on Instagram, writing:

"HOW do you wear masks and masks? #wearyourmask. Problem solved! After joyfully receiving the fabulous masks, my friend had the BRILLIANT idea of keeping the gauze on so the face mask would not stick to the COVID mask, and would, therefore, stay in place..... LOVE this. Now that is what I call one clever lady."

In the photo, A-lister Cate can be seen wearing the 111Skin Y-Theorem Repair Mask as well as the Cryo Depuffing Eye mask. A brand beloved by the biggest names in Hollywood, 111Skin counts the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Priyanka Chopra, Margot Robbie, and Victoria Beckham among its biggest supporters.

The Y-Theorem Repair Mask which Cate uses is designed to "soothe, support and strengthen stressed skin", according to the 111Skin website.

In effect: "The superior bio-cellulose body initially used to treat burn victims, acts as a second skin that encourages superior penetration of ingredients. Alongside a blend of botanical and synthetic actives, the mask works to support a plumper, brighter and calmer appearance within the complexion." It retails at £85.

As for Cate's eye mask: "The Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask works to eradicate the visible effects of fatigue by alleviating puffiness and dark circles while also improving the resilience of the delicate under-eye area." It retails at £65.





Delighting fans with Cate's new beauty tip, Mary's 119K followers were certainly impressed with the revelation. Elizabeth Stewart - who regularly styles Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, and Gal Gadot - commented: "Your friend is a genius." Meanwhile, a fan of the makeup artist wrote, "Thanks for sharing this, Mary," and another added, "Really creative."

