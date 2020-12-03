Fans react to Jennifer Lopez's new beauty line - and they're all going wild for one product

Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty collection doesn’t officially launch until Jan.1, but there’s already one beauty buy in it that fans can’t wait to try: That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask.

“Oh my god, this is the best mask that I’ve ever ever tried,” the Hustlers star said in a video she posted on Twitter, which showed her hair pulled back and her skin dewy and glowing after applying the sheet mask.

Jennifer Lopez and the JLo Beauty Collection

When you take off [That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask], honestly, you have a baby face,” JLo said as she gave a sneak peek at the collection, according to Allure. “It's tightening. It's glowy. It's a special thing. We should charge $10,000 for these masks!" The beauty mogul told the mag she created the mask, which is soaked in the brand’s signature That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, with a two-piece design to keep it in place as the skin absorbs the radiance-boosting ingredients.

At $18 a pop or $48 for a pack of three, the mask is the most affordable product in the collection, which put it at the top of fans’ JLo Beauty must-try lists, especially since it provides a chance to try the serum ($79) at a lower price point.

JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, $48, JLo Beauty

“#JLOBEAUTY face mask sounds awesome. Now I knew her secret.#Beauty is timeless!,” one fan tweeted.

Another tweeted, “SOLD! LOVING the @jlobeauty That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask. With the determination to create the right formula, I like to hear that you & your team took the necessary time to complete this project @JLo! LOVE your work ethic & the passion you have for self-care.”

The serum itself is a close second when it comes to faves, and will more than likely be the star of the line for those who deem it worth the investment. JLo told Refinery29 the serum took 26 tries before they got it right, adding, “It was like 'Ok, go back one more time.' 'Ok, We're getting close.' I might've drove [the team] a little crazy."

JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, $79, JLo Beauty

The collection of eight skincare products is close to JLo’s heart (hence her quest to perfect it), and includes a hero ingredient that JLo credits for her youthful and glowing complexion: olive oil. “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how,” she said according to Vogue, before spilling her skincare secret.

“My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything,” the “On the Floor“ crooner said, explaining that her experience using olive oil is the reason the brand’s Olive Complex, a blend of squalane, fermented olive oil, extra-virgin olive oil, and olive leaf extract, was weaved into the entire collection.

JLo Beauty Collection, JLo Beauty

JLo Beauty, which launches Jan. 1, 2021 at jlobeauty.com, and at Sephora and Amazon on Jan. 14, 2021, also includes an SPF moisturizer, gel cream cleanser, eye cream, complexion booster, wonder cream and a dietary supplement.

We can’t wait to try it.

