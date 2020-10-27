Kylie Jenner announces her skincare line is coming to the UK

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Jenner has announced some very exciting news that will no doubt thrill fans of her skincare range – Kylie Skin is coming to the UK!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is finally launching her sought-after products at Selfridges, meaning her UK followers will find it easier to get their hands on her face wash, sunscreen, moisturiser, body scrubs, and more – all of which frequently sell out.

Have we got your attention? The launch is set to take place on Sunday 1 November, and if you don't want to miss out on then it's worth signing up now.

Kylie Jenner's new glam room could be mistaken for a cosmetics boutique

The Kylie Skin line launched last year as an offshoot from the reality TV star’s beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. The products have racked up thousands of impressive reviews on kylieskin.com, so it comes as no surprise that the 23-year-old is expanding her international reach.

In September, Kylie revealed she planned to launch four brand new websites. She wrote: "I'm launching my official @KylieSkin websites in the UK, Germany, France and Australia this October! Go to the @kylieskin Instagram for all the details on the new sites and to sign up to get alerts when the sites go live!"

Kylie has spent the past few months putting her own stamp on her new £29million ($37million) compound in Holmby Hills, and the latest room to be completed is her glam room, which could easily be mistaken for a luxury cosmetics boutique.

The mum-of-one gave her 196 million Instagram followers a sneak peek inside the room in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories.

The reality TV star's glam room is stocked with plenty of Kylie Skin products!

It featured built-in floor-to-ceiling shelving displaying her makeup, all of which has been neatly organised and displayed in clear plastic boxes – and we spot plenty of her iconic Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics' pink packaging!

Kylie revealed the super-organised display was the work of professional organiser A Detailed Life, writing in a caption: "What would I do without you @adetailedlife."

