From the day she shot to fame as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde in 2001 to her current role as Madeline in Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon never appears to have experienced a bad skin day.

So much so that the Little Fires Everywhere star, 44, is often compared to her 21-year-old lookalike daughter Ava!

So what's the secret to her flawless complexion and how can we achieve Reese's A-lister glow? It turns out that there are four simple steps we can follow at home – and with lots of time to invest in a DIY pampering session, we're definitely going to try it.

Reese is often compared to her lookalike daughter Ava

Reese's facialist Adeela Crown, who also works with celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Millie Mackintosh and Lady Gaga, shared her easy skincare tips. Take a look…

1) Try exfoliating pads

Have you been following the classic cleanse, tone and moisturise routine over the years? If the answer is yes, then it's time for a switch-up, according to Adeela.

Elizabeth Arden pads, £45, Look Fantastic

"I suggest ditching the alcohol-based drying toners and replace them with AHA/BHA infused oil control pads in the AM or PM after cleansing," she said.

The exfoliating pads, such as the £45 Elizabeth Arden ones, aim to brighten skin, fade dark spots and clear breakouts.

2) Work from home in an LED mask

If you haven't seen this pop up across all social media channels, then where have you been for the last few months? The popular LED mask is loved by stars such as Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian.

Dr Dennis Gross LED mask, £430, Look Fantastic

Adeela explained: "Invest in a wearable LED mask – which is effective for all skin types and great for working from home! The light-emitting diodes in these masks gently penetrate the skin to stimulate collagen production, combat acne and breakouts and lighten pigmentation."

3) Add collagen supplements to your routine

It's well-known that to achieve clear, glowing skin later in life, it's essential to look after it when you're younger – and that doesn't just mean remembering to take off your makeup before you go to bed!

Collagen supplement x 10 bottles, £29.99, Boots

"My mantra is that ‘prevention is smarter than a cure’ – so start adding collagen supplements to your skincare routine early – ideally from your early 20s – and your skin will thank you in your 30s, 40s and beyond!" she said.

The collagen supplements can even come in a passionfruit flavour!

4) Start the day with Vitamin C

"Vitamin C is a skin saviour on so many levels. It inhibits melanin production which helps lighten pigmentation and evens out skin tone. I always advise the use of Vitamin C serum in the morning followed by cream and SPF.

Clinique duo pack, £26, Feel Unique

"Vitamin C and SPF are a power couple as they both create a protective antioxidant skin shield against free radicals and UV damage," Adeela continued.

Now all that's left to do is try it for ourselves! If it's good enough for stars such as Reese...

