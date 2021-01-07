Fans question Jennifer Lopez's 'miracle' new beauty product The singer has launched her own beauty line, JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez left fans asking many questions after she shared an unbelievable video of her nightly routine on Instagram.

The singer recently launched her JLo Beauty line and has been busy singing its praises ever since.

However, after she posted a video of herself using her brand's face wash to scrub off her heavy stage makeup – some fans were left in disbelief.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's incredible new JLo Beauty cleanser leaves fans asking questions

In a matter of seconds, Jennifer's eye make-up, foundation and blusher had washed away after just a couple of rubs of her That Hit Single In a Gel Cream Cleanser.

While many praised her flawless complexion, some quizzed the singer on whether she had a filter on her video because her cleanser worked like magic!

JLo's cleanser appeared to work like magic

"Can you redo it without filters on your camera? I would love to see a closer look at your skin…" one follower asked. Another wrote: "Seeing it with no filters would make a difference as it would give us a true and natural before and after."

A third added: "Omg seriously! If you want to sell beauty products please stop with the filters - no product can make that happen!" While a fourth replied: "Exactly that’s what I was thinking... why didn’t the mascara run?"

JLo Beauty is available to buy now

JLo Beauty's collection of glow-boosting products includes a Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), Multitasking Serum ($79), Multitasking Mask ($18), Nonstop Wonder Cream ($58), Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54), Eye Cream ($48), Complexion Booster ($39) and Skin-Nutritious Dietary Supplement ($36).

"The past three years, we've been working on the products, but we finally got them right," Jennifer said during her appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!).

She added: "I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be."

