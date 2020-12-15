Salma Hayek reveals incredible beauty secret to youthful appearance The Frida actress shared a new video from inside her London home

Salma Hayek always looks flawless and is blessed with an incredibly youthful complexion.

And what's more, the Frida actress has given a rare insight into her routine, revealing the secret ingredients to a juice that no doubt helps keep her staying so young.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 54-year-old shared footage from her dining room in London, where she took fans through the ingredients in her juice.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals the secrets to her youthful appearance

"If you want your morning OJ to take you to the next step, here are some tips for you," she said.

"We know that oranges are such a great source of Vitamin C," Salma told fans as she placed fresh oranges into her blender.

"Then we are going to be turmeric in. We know it's anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory," she said.

Salma Hayek is blessed with incredibly youthful looks

"Here's the tip, for your body to absorb faster all the benefits of the turmeric, use a little bit of black pepper. It just makes it a lot more healthier."

"If you want to make it even more beautiful, here's another tip. This is sea buckthorn. They are great for your skin, for your hair, for your nails, for everything. It also has 15 times the amount of Vitamin C that oranges have.

"It doesn't have collagen but it helps your body produce more collagen," she added.

Salma's fans were quick to comment on the video, with many writing that they would be trying the star's healthy juice.

The actress follows a healthy diet and drinks juices packed with vitamins

"I need to get my blender back out to try this!" one wrote, while another commented: "Looks like this juice is working really well for you!" A third added: "This is how Salma stays young."

Salma loves juicing so much so she started her own company, Juice Generation.

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," she wrote on the website.

Salma with her husband and daughter

"After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally. Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

