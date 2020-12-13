Hanna Fillingham
Jennifer Lopez and her sisters Leslie and Lynda surprised their mother Guadalupe in a rare family video posted on JLo's Instagram account
Jennifer Lopez made sure that her mother Guadalupe had a birthday to remember, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jenny from the Block hitmaker surprised the birthday girl over the weekend with a low-key party, and it looked like they had an incredible time!
READ: Jennifer Lopez gives her daughter an epic makeover
MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares adorable photo of twins Emme and Max inside their stylish home
The Hustlers star, along with her sisters Leslie and Lynda, Alex Rodriguez and a small number of guests, hosted a dinner party for Guadalupe in New York, decorating their home with balloons and decorations.
VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her sisters surprise their mother with a party
There was also a show-stopping birthday cake decorated with lilac flowers for the 75-year-old, while other guests, including Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, watched on from Zoom to maintain the social distancing rules.
SEE: Jennifer Lopez embraces natural hair length as she reveals short ponytail
READ: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares glimpse inside her stylish bedroom
The award-winning star shared a sweet video from the party on Instagram, including Guadalupe's emotional reaction to the surprise.
Jennifer Lopez and her sisters Leslie and Lynda with the birthday girl
In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!! I love you so much. We all do.
"You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever."
J-Lo is incredibly close to her family
The singer was raised by her mum and dad David, and is the middle child. While older Leslie prefers to keep out of the spotlight, her younger sister Lynda is a renowned journalist and has made several red carpet appearances alongside her famous sister over the years.
READ: Jennifer Lopez recalls emotional conversation with daughter Emme
Jennifer often talks about her upbringing and how it was filled with fun and laughter, and described her mum as "young and fun" while chatting about her childhood to her twins on her YouTube channel.
Jennifer also opened up about her childhood during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017.
Jennifer with parents Guadalupe and David, sister Lynda, niece Lucy and twins Emme and Max
When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."
MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme opens up about relationship with dad Marc Anthony
MORE: Marc Anthony shows support for Jennifer Lopez as she announces exciting news
Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"
Jennifer is also incredibly supportive of her sisters and their families and recently helped promote Lynda's debut book, AOC, which hit the shelves over the summer.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.