Jennifer Lopez shares most incredible bikini photo - but fans are divided There was one thing they didn't like

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to stunning swimsuit snaps, but her latest didn't impress all of her fans.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker shared an image of herself showcasing her athletic body on the beach on Instagram on Wednesday, and while many followers gasped at her flawless physique in a Triangl Macia bikini, some were less impressed.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez gives full tour inside incredible $24 million New York penthouse

The reason behind their anger was that Jennifer had posted the image on social media at the same time Capitol Hill was being stormed by Donald Trump supporters, leaving some fans suggesting her timing was off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barack and Michelle Obama send personalised gift to Jennifer Lopez - see what it is

"There’s an actual coup attempt happening. Maybe now isn't the right time," wrote one follower, while another said: "Not the time Jlo. With all the other stuff going on RN."

Others said: "Not now girl."

Jennifer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also divided fans during Thanksgiving when the athlete shared photos of them jetting away on their plush private jet during the economic struggles of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals major family change involving twins Emme and Max

SEE: Jennifer Lopez and her sisters throw party for their mom - and it's emotional!

Fans thought she looked great but her timing was off

Alex posted images of his future-wife looking snug amid the luxury travel vessel.

He captioned it: "Excited to be heading home to spend time with family. What are your holiday plans."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares adorable photo of twins Emme and Max inside their stylish home

SEE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's huge kitchen in Bel Air - filled with family photos

Jennifer and Alex had to postpone their wedding twice

The couple didn’t let the negative comments get to them though as many of their followers also backed up their decision and wished them a happy festive season.

Jennifer and Alex were set to tie the knot, but the COVID-19 pandemic crushed their marital plans - twice.

They hope to still be able to make arrangements in the future, but for now they are just trying to enjoy time as a family unit - and make the most of the beach too!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.