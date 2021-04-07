This is the moisturiser Emilia Clarke uses for glowing skin, and it's now on sale

Emilia Clarke is known for changing her hair, but she’s always consistent with her skincare routine - and it shows. The Game of Thrones star admits she suffers from dry skin, but Clinique Moisture Surge is her saving grace.

The moisturiser has gained cult status over the years, and looking at her glowing complexion we can totally see why. The best bit is you can currently find it in the Amazon sale along with the Overnight Hydration Mask, down 13% and 20% respectively.

Formulated to help boost and maintain your skin’s hydration levels, the Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator has a gel consistency, so it’s nourishing but not greasy. It evens out your complexion and is a great base for makeup. The mask is more concentrated and designed to be used as the last step in your nighttime beauty routine, so you’ll wake up with healthier-looking, dewy skin.

"I’ve got dry skin so I’ve done all the research I can on trying to find a moisturiser that actually gets rid of dry skin without giving you spots," Emilia told Vogue. "I find that loads are really thick and putting them on feels like wall paint.

"This formula has aloe vera in it, as well as hyaluronic acid, and what it does is magic. It encourages your own skin to create more water, which is why it’s labelled “auto-replenishing”. It’s amazing; you’re encouraging your skin to do the work to keep itself moisturised, as opposed to the moisturisers where you’re like, 'just putting more Polyfilla on!'"

If that wasn’t enough, the thousands of five-star reviews really speak for themselves. We’ll be stocking up at the checkout if you need us...

