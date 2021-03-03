﻿
Kiehl's launches special Mother's Day deal that's almost too good to be true

The perfect gift for a mum who loves her luxury beauty products… 

Leanne Bayley

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift and you're struggling with ideas, we've found an incredible deal at Kiehl's and we just needed to share it with you. Ready for it? 

Receive a Kiehl's eye mask, two skincare minis and a pouch when you spend £75 or over, all you have to do is use the code MOTHERSDAY at checkout to redeem the offer

It's only valid until Sunday 7 March, so you don't have long to snap up the deal. 

If £75 is out of your budget, there's another deal that's available and you only need to spend £50 or more. The offer? Receive three Midnight minis with your order. All you need to do is use code: MIDNIGHT at checkout to redeem the offer.

If you're wondering what to add to your basket for Mother's Day gift options, see below for our favourite Kiehl's products right now… 

The Ultimate Kiehl's Set

The Ultimate Kiehl's Set, £53, Kiehl's

This set features three of the brand's most iconic products; Midnight Recovery Concentrate 15ml, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado 14ml, and the Ultra Facial Cream 28ml. This set is all about hydration. 

Creme with Silk Groom

Creme with Silk Groom, £30.50, Kiehl's

Celebrity hairstylists swear by the Creme with Silk Groom as it moisturises, conditions and protects hair. Ideal for all hair types, it adds lustrous shine and manageability for an optimal styling experience. 

Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum

Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum, £42, Kiehl's 

If it's newness you're after, this skin-strengthening serum will help skin feel protected against daily stressors and premature signs of ageing. This potent "super serum" penetrates skin’s surface layers and helps fortify skin barrier function. Skin feels suppler, more resilient, and looks younger.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate

Midnight Recovery Concentrate, £52, Kiehl's

This is a cult classic for a reason! The Midnight Recovery Concentrate is a moisturising nighttime facial oil that visibly restores the appearance of skin by morning. Formulated with 10 naturally-derived botanicals including Squalane, Evening Primrose Oil and Lavender Essential Oil. Wake up to skin that feels as if it has been repaired.

