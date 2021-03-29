Stacey Solomon swears by this pink clay face mask and it's now on sale

From best-selling author to Loose Women panellist to mum of three, Stacey Solomon seems to do it all, and her skin still looks amazing.

So what’s her secret? Last summer she revealed she uses Sand & Sky’s cult Pink Clay Mask to keep her skin glowing, and it’s currently a bargain price in the Amazon spring sale. The sell-out face mask is often hard to get hold of, but right now you can buy it with 25% off, at £27.68 down from £36.90.

Stacey isn’t alone in loving Sand & Sky. The mask is highly recommended in the beauty community and previously had a waiting list of 12,000 people thanks to its incredible results going viral across social media.

Sand & Sky, Australian Pink Clay Mask, was £36.90 now £27.68, Amazon

Described by the Aussie brand as the ‘perfect pick me up for dull complexions’, its star ingredient is Australian Pink Clay, which works to detoxify and purify your skin. It draws out toxins, pollutants and impurities, so you can say goodbye to congestion and breakouts. Also on the ingredients list is Vitamin C-rich Kakadu Plum to brighten your complexion, plus added sea kelp and witch hazel to repair any damage and ease irritation.

Unlike other clay masks, the texture is super light which makes removing it a breeze. You only need to leave it on for 10 minutes and you’ll see instant results, as well as long-lasting improvement in your skin over time. Sand & Sky recommend using it twice a week, but you can increase this to three times if you’re particularly oily. Just apply a generous amount to clean, dry skin and finish by rinsing it off with water.

With over 3,000 five star reviews, it’s a total game-changer and well worth treating yourself to.