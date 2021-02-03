We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but we really miss our visits to the salon. Lockdown has meant the end – for now – of having a professional work their magic on our tired complexions and giving us an enviable 'glow' that only seems possible through an Instagram filter nowadays.

But just because we can't leave the house, doesn't mean our skin should suffer!

With the wide variety of lotions and potions on the market now – from everyone's favourite thirst quencher hyaluronic acid to microcurrent facial devices – there is something out there to help keep your skin, hair and even nails in tiptop condition until we're allowed back to spas and salons.

You never know, after trying our recommendations, you might decide to keep your hard-earned cash to yourself from now on…

Beauty treatments to do at home

Microcurrent facial

We're pretty much all well versed in at-home facials now thanks to exfoliants like Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) – such as Glycolic Acid – Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) – like Salicylic acid – and the relatively newest kid on the block for those who find AHAs and BHAs too strong, Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs) – such as Gluconolactone – a bit of a mouthful, we know.

And while it always feels great to give your skin a good exfoliation followed by targeted serums and moisturisers – don't forget sheet masks – why not take it up a notch and reach for a toning facial device.

NuFace Mini Toning Facial Device, £167, Cult Beauty

Microcurrent facials used to just be for the hands of a professional, but now, with such a huge variety of at-home devices available, it's never been easier to reap the benefits. Think of it as a gym workout but for your face.

How it works is the device uses a low-voltage electrical current to stimulate the facial muscles, encouraging them to look more defined by helping the appearance of sagging skin and improving skin's strength, almost like a collagen boost.

Foreo Bear Mini, £179, SpaceNK

Probably the most insta-famous device is NuFace, but Foreo has also brought out a version – Bear Smart Microcurrent Facial Toning – and even Aldi has jumped on the bandwagon with the Silkn Face Tite Facial Kit.

With prices ranging from £99.99 up to over £300, it's definitely an investment, but your face will thank you for it in the future.

Straighten your teeth

At-home treatments aren't just for your skin! You can now straighten your teeth without even having to sit in a dentist's chair. SmileDirectClub offers patients clear aligners – based on 3D images of your own teeth – that lets you straighten them on your own schedule. The scans can be done in-person or by using their at-home kit to create impressions of your teeth.

You can straighten your teeth in as little as four months

You’ll be assigned a UK registered dentist or orthodontist who will have regular virtual check-ins and treatment plans last an average of four to six months, but "many customers start to see a change in their smile in as little as 30 days," according to Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer at SmileDirectClub.

Prices start from £1,539. See SmileDirectClub for more information.

Get a facial during your workout

Yes, you read that correctly. You can combine an at-home workout with a facial – how amazing is that? FaceGym's innovative Training Sticks are the "first motion-activated skincare™, which means the harder you work out, the better the formula penetrates your skin".

Available in Activated Charcoal, Brazilian Pink Clay, Spirulina and Multi-Vitamin Pro Age formulas – which include skin-friendly goodies like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C and E – you simply swipe on your skin at the start of your workout, and let the moisture and heat activate the unique ingredients and improve your complexion for up to six hours after exercising.

FaceGym Mini Training Stick Set, £65, Selfridges

Give yourself a pedicure

Get your feet summer-ready with an at-home pedicure. We're not just talking about a quick file and polish either – this is the whole nine yards. From exfoliation to treating any pesky ingrown toenails, you'll be surprised what you can tackle in the comfort of your own home.

To remove dead skin cells from your feet, you can't get much better than an Amazon best-seller – which has thousands of five-star reviews.

Footner Exfoliating Socks, £8.76, Amazon

Footner has made exfoliating your feet easy thanks to their handy socks that act like an electronic file for your feet. You simply slip them on, wait 60 minutes and then rinse. Results can take up to ten days, but by the end, you'll be left with baby soft feet!

Remove unwanted hair

It's not a secret – women have body hair too! If you like your underarms, legs, bikini line with some extra padding, then by all means – you keep doing you. However, if you prefer a smoother appearance but find waxing too messy or razors feel like running glass over your body – hi super-sensitive skin – then laser and IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) is for you.

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device for Face and Body, £220, John Lewis & Partners

While you probably won't get the same results at home as you would from seeing a professional, there are plenty of light-based hair removal gadgets on the market that can help reduce unwanted hair until you can get back to a salon.

Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X, £375, LookFantastic

From John Lewis' best-selling IPL device – the Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Remover (£220) – to the "first and only clinically-proven laser available for home use" – the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X (£375) – which both claim to permanently reduce hair growth, there is a wide variety to suit most budgets.

We recommend with any purchase, you always check the fine print – IPL isn't suitable for everyone – and perform a patch test first.

