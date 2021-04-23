Hailey Bieber's beauty secret is the £6 maskne cure we all need right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

While being allowed out of the house is great for our social lives, it's not so good for our ever-returning maskne.

If you're always looking for the next best acne treatment, you may have heard of spot stickers - Hailey Bieber's go-to breakout cure - and we're here to confirm they're a game-changer.

We've found a great option on Amazon: Dots For Spots work to get rid of your blemishes fast, while also preventing you from picking - we're all guilty - and creating a barrier between your skin and the outside elements. They have over 8,000 five-star reviews and you can order a pack of 24 for just £5.99.

Dots For Spots Original Acne Absorbing Pimple Patches, £5.99, Amazon

So how exactly do they work? The translucent dots are placed over your spots and left to work their magic for six hours. Overnight is ideal, but they're very subtle and can be used in the daytime too.

The Hydrocolloid technology in the dots draws out toxins and creates a moist environment, which is what spots and scabs need to heal. This gets rid of them super quickly while also reducing the possibility of scarring.

A lot of acne products can be very harsh on your skin, especially if you suffer from dryness, so this targeted treatment is great for avoiding any further damage to your complexion.

Suitable for all skin types, Dots For Spots come in recyclable plastic pouches and are vegan and cruelty-free. Plus you won't find any breakout-inducing ingredients like sulphates, parabens or fragrances.

Hailey has often spoken of her love for spot stickers, and earlier this month revealed on her YouTube channel the Starface Hydro-Stars are her go-to when she breaks out after photoshoots. Chrissy Teigen also says she uses the ZitSticka KILLA Spot Clarifying Patch Kit as a quick acne fix.

We've even seen lots of influencers using them as a selfie opportunity. Who doesn't love a multifunctional product?