Rosacea sufferers claim this anti-redness cream is 'witchcraft' - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition that affects around 1 in 10 of us. Even Princess Diana reportedly suffered from it.

From red flushing of the skin to hypersensitivity and an increase in texture, it manifests in different ways depending on the person. Thankfully there are lots of skincare products on the market to treat and alleviate rosacea symptoms, and the Rosalique 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula is one of the most highly recommended.

The day cream is renowned for its redness-reducing properties, and even better, it now has 20% off in the Amazon sale. Usually priced at £29.99, you can currently find it for just £23.99.

RELATED: TikTok's most hyped skincare brand is in Amazon's big spring sale

Rosalique 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula, was £29.99 now £23.99, Amazon

So, how does it work? Full of clinically proven soothing and anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as α-Bisabolol, Zeolite, Provitamin B5 and Shea Butter, it instantly calms your complexion as well as delivering long-term results in around eight weeks.

The targeted formula is designed to be used in the morning as it also contains an impressive SPF 50, so it's ideal for the upcoming summer months. Unlike many sun creams, it will even improve the look of your makeup with its primer-like properties.

When you first try it, you might be surprised to see that it's green, but that's thanks to the ultra-fine colour pigments which work to neutralise any redness and even out your skin tone.

MORE: 14 best overnight face masks that work while you sleep

"I don't know what kind of witchcraft this is, but it definitely makes my redness less obvious," claims one review. Some customers have said it also adds a subtle dewy glow, and they now skip face makeup altogether as it provides just the right amount of coverage.

A low maintenance treatment that really works? That's our kind of skincare.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.