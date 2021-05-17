We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has been happily sharing her progress as she takes part in the 'Couch to 5k' running challenge, posting lots of videos on Instagram of her weekly workouts.

The star did reveal that she needed a hot bath to soothe her achy muscles on Saturday evening, though, adding that she had a favourite product to add to the tub.

Ruth recommended the Lucy Bee Coconut Epsom bath salts, which she sprinkled into her gorgeous free-standing bath at her Surrey home. "Just what my tired, aching muscles need!" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Even better, we've spotted that Ruth's relaxing bath salts are available to shop on Amazon for just £7.70.

Many swear by Epsom salts to help with ailments from muscle soreness to back pain and even arthritis - it's thought that the body can absorb the magnesium through the warm water, helping to ease inflammation. Plus, it's incredibly relaxing.

The Lucy Bee bath salts are winning rave reviews from shoppers, and the ethical brand also gives 15p from each sale to charity Love Support Unite. Plus, they come in a compostable and biodegradable box.

Comments from buyers included: "I have started using these salts after completing workouts and can honestly say they really do help ease those aching muscles. Noticed a difference straightaway," and: "Bought on numerous occasions, works so well for tired, aching muscles after exercise... also find they help with bloating."

If we weren't sold from Ruth's recommendation, we certainly are now...

