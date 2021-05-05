Drew Barrymore is obsessed with this $18 skin-clearing face mask

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Drew Barrymore loves sharing her favorite finds on her daytime TV show, but her latest beauty product discovery was so good that we want it too.

SHOP: Drew Barrymore gave Reese Witherspoon the sweetest early Mother’s Day gift

"It blew me away", the Stand In star said of Mario Badescu’s Drying Mask on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday. "One of the reasons I loved it is I have visible pores. This has got sulfur and zinc oxide and it gets to work on that surface. It pulls impurities from your skin, and it has calamine and cucumber, so it feels very soothing."

Drew said the results of the Mario Badescu Drying Mask "blew her away"

Drew said that she’s always been told "once you’ve got an open pore that thing ain’t ever closing," but this mask totally changed her perspective on it. After using it, Drew said, "my pores were visibly gone".

TV personality Ross Mathews who was a guest on the show said he swears by it too. "It’s amazing. All Mario Badescu products are good, but this...it tightens up...it’s amazing."

The duo’s high praises of the product made us want to track it down immediately. We found it on Amazon for $18.

Mario Badescu Drying Mask, $18, Amazon

The mask not only shrinks pores but helps clear acne breakouts. The colloidal sulfur in it dries pimples and oil and helps clarify acne-prone skin. You can use it on your face and your back and chest too.

SHOP: 9 incredible fashion and beauty Mother’s Day Gifts for moms from black-owned businesses

SHOP: This secret Amazon Mother’s Day sale will blow your mind

Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion is also a cult fave among celebrities. It’s a spot treatment that uses salicylic acid to exfoliate and treat congestion. It also has calamine lotion in it - like the Drying Mask - which soothes skin, reduces redness, and even helped draw out whiteheads.

Kylie Jenner is one of the many stars who love Mario Badescu's drying lotion

That one is an affordable beauty buy too. We found it for only $17 on Amazon.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17, Amazon

Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Lili Reinhart, and more stars swear by it for getting rid of pimples.

And it’s been the Goop founder’s secret weapon for years. "I always just use the same pimple thing from the facialist in New York I've had forever—that chalky Mario Badescu," Gwyneth told Byrdie in 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.