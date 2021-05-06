Bella Hadid swears by FaceGym to combat puffiness - shop the 4 new products that can transform your face

If a celebrity gets photographed running errands, it's quite likely they're heading to a FaceGym studio for a facial massage. From Bella Hadid to Ellie Goulding, and superstar Lizzo, FaceGym is the ultimate celebrity hotspot when it comes to beauty treatments. And if you can't make it to a salon in London or New York, you're in luck because FaceGym founder Inge Theron has just dropped a skincare line for people to use at home.

I've tried all four products, but more about that in a moment...

First, let's discuss the celebrity fans of FaceGym...

Bella Hadid - aka the 24-year-old supermodel with the best cheekbones on the planet - is a big fan of FaceGym and credits Manhattan-based aesthetician Madalaina Conti for transforming her face. Taking to Instagram, she once said: "She’s the only one I let touch my face and helps me so much with the pain in my jaw and any skin problems I ever have. Lymph drainage helps the body detox, which then helps with the crazy inflammation/puffiness I get from my Lyme [Disease]."

Meghan Markle has also praised facial massage techniques in the past. In an interview with Birchbox back in 2014, Meghan explained she had had these exercise-based facials with UK-based aesthetician Nicola Joss. "I swear it works," she said at the time. "On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted. There's a reason (Nicola) is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus."

Luckily for us, FaceGym is now available in the palm of your hand with the launch of its high-performance skincare range. Powered by transformational face sculpting application methods, it's inspired by FaceGym’s famous face workouts.

The range took three years to develop and features four signature products that Prep, Train and Recover the skin.

I was one of the lucky ones to try the collection before it got released and it's a real joy to use. The best bit is that all of the products come with a QR code on the pack, and with one click with your mobile phone you have a FaceGym trainer on-hand who can talk you through how to apply the product and how to create some wizardry with your hands. It's these how-to videos that really make it a unique experience.

Prep: Electro-Lite

Electro-Lite is a gentile, brightening electrolyte cleanser which works hard to reduce pores and calm redness without stripping the skin. I double cleanse at night and I've really enjoyed using the Electro-Lite for my second cleanse. The facial massage videos were easy to follow, although I did need to add more water to give my skin a little more slip in order to do the massage techniques.

Electro-Lite, £32/$38, FaceGym

Train: Hydro-Bound and Youth Reformer

Hydro-Bound features a powerful combination of polyglutamic and multi-molecular Hyaluronic acid combined with rich Marine Bio Ferment firms, brightens, and offers major hydration. The how-to video with this product involves a technique called 'frontalis semi circles' which I will now do along my forehead daily.

Hydro-Bound, £60/$68, FaceGym

The second serum is the Youth Performer, and this is a highly potent, nootropic oil-in-serum rich in Microalgae and Vitamin C to firm and lift and Phytocannabinoid Patchouli extract which calms stressed-out skin. This has been my favourite product from the range - the scent is really relaxing and the facial massage techniques with it are quirky and fun to do. You will giggle the first time you attempt the Caterpillar Fingers, let's put it this way.

Youth Performer, £80/$98, FaceGym

Recover: Supreme Restructure

The final step, Supreme Restructure, is a moisturizer packed with vegan EGF that significantly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and restores your skin’s youthful radiance. The consciously created packaging will fill you with joy as the jars are refillable. and use a refill pot made of 100% ocean plastic. This is one of those hero products you'll keep coming back to.

Supreme Restructure, £95/$120, FaceGym

Overall verdict of FaceGym's skincare line

I need to give these products a lot longer in order to give a true verdict of how they work on my skin, but having used them for a short amount of time I can certainly say they've done a world of good for how I feel in my skin. In the past few months I've been through a tough time having lost someone dear to me, and my face hasn't kept it a secret; puffy, dark circles, dull - they don't call it 'grief face' for nothing. Plus, I've struggled to really relax in the evening, so taking the time out of my day to massage my face following the tutorials on the QR codes has been extremely therapeutic.

I've had a couple of FaceGym appointments in the past, and the results have been immediate so I totally know the power of a FaceGym massage, and why the celebrities love it so much, but could I get the same effect at home? Well, I'm not sure you'll get the instant results but I have noticed a difference in puffiness - my under eyes don't seem quite so dark. It's good to know I can try and give myself my own FaceGym-esque treatment while sat on the sofa.

If I had to choose two of the best products to buy I'd probably say the Electro-Lite cleanser and the Hydro-Bound, but I personally love using the same brand of products throughout my skincare application. Nothing in this collection tingles, so if you like a tingle, this probably isn't for you. If you're the kind of person who loves some tingling, I love Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum. Also, there is only one product in the FaceGym collection that has a strong fragrance and that's the Hydo-Bound - which I love. Some people really like a cleanser with a scent, and the FaceGym one doesn't have any. If you like a facial cleanser with a scent, you could try Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm which I'm a big fan of.

I will report back after I've used the FaceGym products for a while longer but so far, so great.

