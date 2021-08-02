Aldi's sellout beauty buys are back in stock – but you'd better be quick!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When heading to the supermarket, your skincare routine isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Instead, your head is filled with endless meal ideas and shopping lists and whether you remembered your reusable bags sitting in the back of the car.

However, your weekly shop is about to become a whole lot more exciting as Aldi's bestselling beauty buys are finally back!

Aldi is known for its amazing range of skincare and beauty products, with many being compared to big brand names such as Clinique and Urban Decay, allowing you to achieve high-end looks for less.

Aldi's skincare products have often been compared to big brand names

We've all been patiently awaiting the return of their cult skincare products from the Lacura Moisture Boost range, and our summer just got a whole lot better as they are finally here.

The iconic set is available to pre-order online now and is priced at just £9.48, but we'd be quick as we have a feeling it will sell out in no time.

Lacura Moisture Boost Set, £9.48, Aldi

The set contains the Lacura Moisture Boost Face Cream, an intensely hydrating moisturiser that smooths, softens and plumps up fine dry lines. It contains aloe vera and green tea extract, giving it a refreshing feel on the face.

It is designed with all skin types in mind and can be used both morning and night, so nothing is stopping you from saying hello to your best skin yet.

The Lacura Moisture Boost Eye Cream is also included, so that you can take your routine to the next level.

The Lacura Moisture Boost Eye Cream intensely hydrates the eye area

The cream is designed to hydrate the eye area, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It contains caffeine and green tea making you look more awake and keeping the dreaded eye bags at bay.

Not only are we obsessed with these products, but we also love the pretty packaging, perfect for keeping on display and taking a cheeky skincare #shelfie to show off to your friends.

