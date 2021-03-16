Aldi's £5 dupe of Clinique's cult moisturiser has shoppers obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Supermarkets are one of the few shops we have been able to visit over the past year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's handy when they stock affordable dupes of our favourite products.

We're talking about those essential beauty buys, such as Aldi's alternative to Clinique's cult moisturiser.

You read that right, Aldi is selling a £5 dupe of the brand's loved Moisture Surge 72-hour Auto Replenishing Hydrator, which retails for £37 – that's savings of over £30.

With aloe vera and green tea extract, the Lacura Moisture Boost Moisturiser helps keep your skin looking plumped, smooth and soft, as well as addressing fine dry lines. Plus, it has the same cream-gel consistency and comes in a similar pretty pink pot.

Lacura Moisture Boost Moisturiser, £4.99, Aldi

So what have Aldi shoppers said about the bargain beauty buy? All good things, it appears. "Almost as good as the expensive version but for a £37 saving I’m more than happy to make the swap. Lovely texture that is perfect for the spring and summer months," wrote one.

Another reviewer added: "This is a great moisturiser and very budget friendly. We've tried similar, more expensive versions of this moisturiser but this one does the job at a fraction of the price. Well done Aldi!"

Clinique Moisture Surge, £37, Look Fantastic

A third agreed, commenting: "I’ve waited 12 months for this to be back in stock. I honestly can’t believe this day has come. I am so happy. This gel is unbelievable, it’s a copy of the Clinique which costs £42 a pot. 10/10."

It's already sold out before, so it's likely to fly off the shelves again – especially with such high praise.

A glowing complexion for less than £5? It sounds like a win to us!

