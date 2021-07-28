Jennifer Aniston's favourite moisturiser is in the Amazon sale at a huge discount right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Aniston has raved about her favourite Aveeno products for years, revealing that she relies on the cult moisturisers and body lotions to keep her skin soft and supple.

The star, who has even said that she has used the brand since she was a teenager, has recommended everything from the SPF to the moisturisers in various interviews.

She told InStyle in 2019: "I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager... I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15."

Fans of Jennifer will be happy to learn that some of her favourite products are currently in the Amazon sale. There's a handy kit available including the Aveeno body wash, body moisturiser and hand cream for just £16.99.

This kit would usually cost £21.17, so shoppers will make a saving of 20 per cent - a bargain price for skin like Jen An, are we right?

Jennifer also revealed that she loves Aveeno because it keeps things simple, telling Vogue: "We are sold such a bill of goods wrapped up in expensive packaging but I have found that when it comes to a skincare routine, the simpler the better."

As for her ultimate skincare hack, she also told Australian outlet Now To Love: "I keep my Aveeno moisturising lotion in the shower so that I put it on before I towel off.

"This is an extra trick for extra hydration as your body is still warm... it's really nice to get that extra bit of hydration. That’s it in a nutshell."

Hands up if you'll be trying that, stat? Thank you Amazon...

